Consuming alcohol during pregnancy it is a significant risk that can cause birth defects and disabilities in the baby. These conditions are known as Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD)which are preventable if a woman avoids drinking during pregnancy.

However, there are still many women who drink alcohol during pregnancy and are unaware of the risks that this entails.

No amount of alcohol is known to be safe to consume during pregnancy., and all alcoholic beverages can affect the unborn baby. A 12-ounce can of beer has the same amount of alcohol as a 5-ounce glass of wine or 1-ounce of hard liquor, states usa.gov.

Also, there is no safe time during pregnancy when a woman can safely drink. Alcohol can affect the baby at any stage of the pregnancy, even before the woman knows she is pregnant.

Although the risks are known, there are still many women who drink alcohol during pregnancy.

Main consequences of drinking alcohol during pregnancy:

Abnormal facial features, such as a less pronounced crease between the nose and upper lip (this crease is called the subnasal philtrum or groove).

Small size head.

Shorter than average height.

Low body weight.

Bad coordination.

hyperactive behavior

Difficulty paying attention.

Bad memory.

Difficulties in school (especially in mathematics).

Learning disabilities.

Speech and language delays.

Intellectual disability or low IQ.

Poor reasoning and judgment skills.

Sucking problems and sleeping difficulties in babies.

Hearing and vision problems.

Heart, kidney, or bone problems.

How much alcohol is dangerous

There is no known amount of alcohol that a woman can safely consume during pregnancy.

According to statistics from the United States, approximately 1 in 7 pregnant women report having consumed alcohol in the last 30 days; and approximately 1 in 20 pregnant women report excessive drinking in the past 30 days (four or more drinks on one occasion).

This shows the need to educate women about the dangers of alcohol consumption during pregnancy and the importance of avoiding it altogether.

Alcohol is dangerous during pregnancy because alcohol in the mother’s blood passes to the baby through the umbilical cord.he. Drinking alcohol during pregnancy can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, and a variety of lifelong physical, intellectual, and behavioral disabilities.