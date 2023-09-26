Danger stalks Barça’s sports city. Markel Zubizarreta (Mondragón, 1985) says goodbye. A “dramatic” departure, which comes from wear and tear, assures a club employee. The leader, the architect of Barcelona Femenino, the brain that led the team to achieve 16 titles in his six seasons in charge of the sports area. Among them, two Champions. Son of the goalkeeper Dream Team and that plunged the women into a dream of achievements and victories. And she also brought to the Barça home players of the stature of Lieke Martens – her letter of introduction in 2017 –, Keira Walsh – the club’s most expensive signing – and Caroline Graham Hansen. But now she is leaving early: she had a contract until June 30, 2024. Although, from within the offices, something was brewing that jeopardized her continuity. A possible replacement was suspected from her surroundings. And he himself sensed it: “As far as I know, I’m not leaving. Now, I don’t know what others are thinking.” However, sources close to the club indicate that the decision was personal, and that the club did everything possible to maintain the figure of Barça’s brain.

The greatest connoisseur of the women’s market is leaving at a delicate moment. With a reduced squad due to five departures and two entrances, the situation around Johan Cruyff’s leaders is not the most favorable, despite the fact that at a football level they are still one step ahead. Nine of the 22 players end their contract in June 2024: Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro, Mapi León, Sandra Paños, Lucy Bronze, Patri Guijarro, Mariona Caldentey, Gemma Font, Marta Torrejón and Asisat Oshoala. Many. Key pieces among Jonatan Giráldez’s 11, who also ends his contract next summer.

More information

“The club thanks Zubizarreta, who has been a fundamental piece in the creation of the best women’s football team in Europe, for her dedication and wishes her the best of luck in the future, both on a personal and professional level,” Barça shared in a brief statement. Since 2017, with Markel at the helm, Barcelona has won 16 titles: among them, four Leagues, two Champions Leagues and four Queen’s Cups. She arrived two years earlier, in 2015, at the Barça club as head of the women’s team. He had football in his DNA: son of Andoni Zubizarreta – goalkeeper for Valencia, Athletic and Barcelona, ​​as well as the national team – he knew the game between the three sticks. But he left it to dedicate himself to management, and graduated from INEF and a Master’s Degree in Sports Management.

Zubizarreta, always in the shadows, managed to get Barcelona to play in their only four Champions League finals. In them they faced the giants of Europe, such as Olympique Lyon, which crowns the competition with eight titles and doubles the budget of the Catalan team (10 million euros compared to between 4 or 5 for Barcelona). Four coaches also passed under Markel’s wings: Xavi Llorens, Fran Sánchez, Lluís Cortés and Jonatan Giráldez. Always maintaining the Barça essence.

There had been talk about Markel’s departure for months. Last year he wanted to leave the club, and this season too, but they asked him to hold out until after the transfer market. The Catalan Newspaper He announced that the sports director asked for his departure before the Champions League final in Eindhoven and that this was imminent. But his departure was denied. And his presence at the Gamper and other events, such as the presentation of medals by the Parliament of Catalonia, made the echoes smaller. He also traveled with those summoned to the concentration in Valencia, along with a team psychologist. There, in Oliva, everything seemed to indicate that the rumors of Zubizarreta’s departure were just that. Rumors.

But they were diluted in an open secret. And the announcement of the end of his contract has finally arrived, months later. A true undercover protagonist who saw how the women’s team was left out of the structure of the men’s sports organization chart in Deco’s official presentation as Barcelona’s sports director. Section, like another section. And also how he lost Gonzalo Rodríguez, who had earned his trust for three years in the women’s team as Team Manager. But he was finally fired. Like Jessie Engelhart, Zubizarreta’s right-hand man, out of the club after six months in office. Everything wore Markel down. Everything fell apart around him. Now, he’s out. And the danger looms closer than far. After six years building the women’s team, something has broken at Barça.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.