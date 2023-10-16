J-POP Manga announced that The Dangers in My Heart Of Norio Sakurai will debut during Lucca Comics & Games 2023. It will be possible to purchase the first volume during the Tuscan event both in regular edition and with its limited edition Variant cover. The manga will then be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from November 8th at the launch price of €6.50. It will be published at monthly periodicity.

J-POP Manga presents The Dangers in My Heart by Norio Sakurai

After the success of the anime adaptation, the unmissable romantic comedy The Dangers in My Heart arrives in Italy

Milan, 16 October 2023. After the announcement last Naples Comicon 2023, J-POP Manga presents the expected The Dangers in My Heart Of Norio Sakuraithe manga from which the successful anime series was based, available since last April on Italian platforms and of which the release of the second season has already been announced in 2024. The manga series was nominated for the award Manga Taisho and she is the winner Tsugi Ni Kuru Manga Award and ai Tsutaya Comic Awards. Unexpected love can arise between school desks… What happens when sparks fly between an outsider who harbors dark fantasies and the most popular girl in school?

Kyotaro Ichikawa has carved out a space for himself on the margins of the social life of his school, in a role in which he imagines himself as the tortured protagonist of some dark psychological thriller. His days are spent fantasizing about the violent dark fantasy light novel that he dreams of writing, and… studying how to torment the peaceful lives of his classmates, starting with Anna Yamada, the most beautiful girl in the class. It’s a shame that Kyotaro isn’t really the introverted and sociopathic teenager he wants to appear to be and Anna herself, deep down, is more interesting and unconventional than she might seem!

The first volume of the original romantic comedy The Dangers in My Heart Of Norio Sakurai will make its debut in Lucca Comics & Games 2023 both in regular version and with an exclusive one variant cover limited edition! The volume, in its regular and variant versions, will be available in bookshop, comic shop and in all online stores starting from Wednesday 8 November!

The Dangers in My Heart by Norio Sakurai

Volume 1 (Ongoing Series)

Frequency – Monthly

Format – 12×16.9 – Paperback. With Overload.

Pages – 162, B/W + Color

Price – €6.50