We have heard the statements of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Kuleba in a broadcast of plan Half past eight de La7.

I must say that I couldn’t help but feel a painful indignation hearing football metaphors as if war were a game and didn’t involve the suffering of a people, the massacre of an entire generation of Ukrainians.

The Minister starts from fideistic assumptions as if we weren’t in 2023 but still in sixteenth century when wars of religion were fought. It is, moreover, supported by Western propaganda. Recent history is abolished. The “unjustified and unprovoked” Russian aggression constitutes a threat of invasion by the new imperialist tsar who wants to dominate all of Europe, up to Lisbon as repeated by an attentive and sympathetic journalist.

So it is right that Ukrainians die and suffer for their freedom and the freedom of Europe. Strange! If the Minister were truly convinced of what he says he would have many weapons to convince NATO members to go to war, “boots on the ground”. If he cared about his people and his country, he could assert an understandable position: the Ukrainian army is not willing to die for the freedom of Europe if the European states and the members of NATO do not face the common danger together with the soldiers of Kiev.

Unfortunately he is well aware that there is no threat to Europe and that there would be no invasion of Ukraine if the country defended a path that benefited its people and could easily be negotiated with the Russians and the Americans.

Ukraine would have saved itself if 1) it had forced its rapprochement with Europe thanks to free Western investments, commercial opening and serious reforms of a very weak democracy, dominated by oligarchs and radical nationalist forces, in need of reforms in Administration, Education and Health 2) if it had negotiated neutrality with strong international guarantees to protect it 3) if it had applied the Minsk agreements and had granted linguistic autonomy to the regions which later became separatists and equal status for Russian speakers (one can still hear speeches by Ukrainian Presidents threatening to remove schools and pensions from the inhabitants of Donbass) 4) if he had avoided an Anglo-Saxon military penetration into his own country which could not fail to have consequences on the perceived threat from Moscow. Russia is never was ambiguous about what she considered existential needs for her own safety and has established red lines ever since Putin’s speech in Munich in 2007.

If there were Ukrainian statesmen who care about their country’s fate, Kiev today would not be what everyone sees: a bankrupt country, artificially kept alive by the West, destroyed in its beautiful cities and infrastructure, which has killed some 250,000 young Ukrainians and is in the process of massacring more, complying with the will of NATO.

Washington and Europe are using Kiev to implement a dangerous strategy and insane with which they pursue the defeat of Russia, nuclear power. The minimum objective is the weakening of Putin’s regime, the maximum is the fall of the regime in which the Anglo-Saxons, Poles and Baltics still hope. Americans aim for catching up vis-à-vis China and on the international scene Western hegemonic power that the multipolar world is questioning.

Ukraine’s political and economic rapprochement with Europe, neutrality, a referendum in the Donbass and linguistic autonomy were the cornerstones of a Russian proposal circulated a few weeks after the invasion. It had reached Western instances and was destined to be taken up by the only Western peace plan that circulated thanks to Italian diplomacy and in particular to the Directorate of Political Affairs of the Farnesina. It also provided the cornerstones of a new European security architecture.

It was sad but important to watch this show of Ukrainian nationalism. Victory like in a football match is the only objective that can be pursued together with the dismemberment of Russia, whose energy and mineral resources must be shared by the West, as is good and right.

I do not like this ruling elite in Ukraine. I love the Ukrainian people. The United States and the European ruling classes are sacrificing children, teenagers, women, ordinary citizens, pretending to indulge the will to freedom of the Ukrainian Government. We ask a Kiev housewife if she wants to send her son to die at the front to allow her country to join NATO. What ridiculous hypocrisy! Is Kiev alive thanks to the West and one would like to believe that it is Ukraine that decides and not Washington?