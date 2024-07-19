According to the criteria of
Being a key element for the safety and life of pilots and passengers, the three major airlines in the United States, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and American Airlinesthey saw each other forced to cancel flights.
According to the information shared by the media Business Insiderat 8 AM ET this Friday, July 19 2,691 flights had been cancelled worldwide, and the problem could persist for the next few days, affecting trips scheduled for the weekend. In the United States, approximately 4.2 percent of all flights were cancelled (137 United flights, 307 American flights, and 508 Delta flights).
The faults that generated the warning about the flights
One of the biggest problems is the Aircraft communications reporting and addressing system failurealso known as ACARS, which is responsible for transmitting messages to pilots, generally from air traffic control or airline operations centers.
This situation caused chaos at airport offices, so that only 62 percent of flights were able to depart on time.A third-party software outage is affecting computer systems worldwideincluding United,” a United Airlines spokesperson told the aforementioned outlet.
Delta has resumed some flights after a vendor technology issue impacting airlines and businesses globally. We’ve issued a travel waiver and customers can monitor and manage their itineraries on https://t.co/oAYy2BBlGo or the Fly Delta app. For more info: https://t.co/GSbpUNpU9d
— Delta (@Delta) July 19, 2024
For its part, American Airlines provided an update through a social media post in which He assured that the workers managed to restore operations safely.and apologized to customers for the disruption in service.
#dangerous #warning #flights #United #States
Leave a Reply