The three major airlines operating in the United States recently warned about the problems that pilots might be experiencing regarding the Communication with ground services due to an IT outage that led them to cancel thousands of flights around the world.

The air transport service is experiencing a critical situation with the failure in communications with ground serviceswhich are crucial for pilots to be able to correctly carry out the flight route and receive help in the event of any problems.

Being a key element for the safety and life of pilots and passengers, the three major airlines in the United States, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and American Airlinesthey saw each other forced to cancel flights.

According to the information shared by the media Business Insiderat 8 AM ET this Friday, July 19 2,691 flights had been cancelled worldwide, and the problem could persist for the next few days, affecting trips scheduled for the weekend. In the United States, approximately 4.2 percent of all flights were cancelled (137 United flights, 307 American flights, and 508 Delta flights).

The faults that generated the warning about the flights

One of the biggest problems is the Aircraft communications reporting and addressing system failurealso known as ACARS, which is responsible for transmitting messages to pilots, generally from air traffic control or airline operations centers.

This situation caused chaos at airport offices, so that only 62 percent of flights were able to depart on time.A third-party software outage is affecting computer systems worldwideincluding United,” a United Airlines spokesperson told the aforementioned outlet.

Delta has resumed some flights after a vendor technology issue impacting airlines and businesses globally. We’ve issued a travel waiver and customers can monitor and manage their itineraries on https://t.co/oAYy2BBlGo or the Fly Delta app. For more info: https://t.co/GSbpUNpU9d — Delta (@Delta) July 19, 2024

For its part, American Airlines provided an update through a social media post in which He assured that the workers managed to restore operations safely.and apologized to customers for the disruption in service.