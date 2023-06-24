At this time hundreds of troops of the Russian army are mobilized in the main cities of the country, then of the announcement made by the leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, in which he accused the Kremlin of having bombed camps of that armed group.

(We recommend reading: Urgent: alert in Moscow for accusations by Wagner’s boss against the Russian army).

According to the strong threat spread on social networks, Yevgueni Prigozhin, head of Wagner He promised to punish the guilty and raise a “march for justice” in the face of the alleged attacks by the Russian government.

“Those who killed our guys today, who killed thousands and tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished.” Prigozhin announced on Telegram, where he asked the forces under the Ministry of Defense not to resist Wagner because, otherwise, they will be “immediately eliminated”.

For the government of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, the Wagner is a group of “mercenaries”, while for the United States they are “war criminals”.

However, Wagner has been named as a paramilitary group that was founded in 2013 and that it would be an extension of the Russian security systems.

(It might interest you: The head of the Wagner group assures that his militias crossed the Russian border).

Experts say that most of its fighters are convicted, prison fugitives or mercenaries.

In fact, International media say that these soldiers have been seen in Ukraine and that they have been part of the invasion that Russia has provoked specifically in the Donbass region.

Other versions claim that Wagner is a “private army” that makes up a network of mercenaries aligned with the principles of President Vladimir Putin’s government. However, both the president and the Kremlin have denied the link of this group with official forces.

Yevgeny Prigozhin: the head of Wagner and “Putin’s chef”

Video capture taken from a print material published on May 25, 2023. Photo: AFP PHOTO / Telegram channel of Concord group

Prigozhin is known as one of the most powerful oligarchs of Saint Petersburg.

In 1980 he was in a Soviet prison for being accused of an armed robbery, but 10 years later he started working in a food service for the Kremlin, where he learned different gastronomic preparations.

(We recommend reading: Will kyiv be able to stop Russia with its counteroffensive? This is how it has done in 15 days of attacks).

His talent led him to build a restaurant called New Island, in which received important personalities from the Russian elite, including the current president of that country.

It was then that he gained strength and became known as “Putin’s chef”.



Decades later, Prigozhin went from leading the business industry in Russia to commanding one of the most dangerous armed groups in Europe: the Wagner.

JUAN PABLO CONTRERAS RIVERS

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…



Germany passes law to facilitate labor immigration: what is it about?

Climate crisis: why is Europe the fastest warming continent?

Call center employees had to work for almost three hours next to a corpse