Recently, an investigation into climate change and its impact on the real estate market revealed a worrying fact for homeowners: Nearly half of homes across the United States face a threat from extreme weather. In addition to the risk that this presents in itself, it also has implications within the economic aspect.

Climate change and its consequences have been studied for years from different points of view. It is not new that the effects caused on the planet can make natural disasters more frequent. Beyond the consequences that these phenomena bring and that are known, it was recently known that the large proportion of homes within the North American territory that could be affected for this issue.

According to the report carried out by Realtor.com, Nearly half of properties in the United States are at risk of extreme weather conditionswhich include not only floods and fires, but also winds, intense heat levels and poor air quality in everyday life.

Climate change may affect housing costs in the United States

Based on the risks mentioned, the report, which was cited by CBS News, maintains that an additional problem arises: insurance values. When weighing these property conditions, Residents in these areas face higher costs to insure their homes and more limited coverage. Along the same lines, sales declines can also be caused by this issue.

U.S. properties face severe risks from climate change. Photo:iStock Share

The report indicates that risks are not limited to coastal or mountainous areas that may be affected by floods or fires respectively. Despite this, states that have these characteristics logically suffer more from these risks.