When Louisiana's parole board met in October to discuss the possible release of a convicted murderer, it called a doctor to talk about the inmate.

Online trolls took screenshots of the doctor from an online feed of her testimony and edited the images with artificial intelligence tools to make her appear naked. They shared the doctored files on 4chan, an anonymous message board known for harassment, hate content, and conspiracy theories.

It was one of many occasions when people on 4chan used new AI tools like audio editors and image generators to spread racist and offensive content about people who had appeared before the parole board, according to Daniel Siegel, a student graduate student at Columbia University in New York, who chronicled activity at the site for several months.

The manipulated images and audio have not spread beyond 4chan, Siegel said. But Experts said the efforts offered insight into how nefarious Internet users could employ sophisticated AI tools to power online harassment. and hate campaigns in the future.

Callum Hood, head of research at the Center for Countering Digital Hate, said fringe sites like 4chan often gave early warning signs about how new technologies would be used to project extreme ideas. Those platforms, she said, are filled with young people who are “very quick to adopt new technologies” to “project their ideology into mainstream spaces.” Those tactics, she said, are often adopted by some users on more popular online platforms.

A new wave of AI image generators have been created to create fake pornography, including removing clothing from existing images.

“They can use AI to just create an image of exactly what they want,” Hood said of online hate and misinformation campaigns.

There is no US law prohibiting the creation of false images of people, often leaving victims struggling to determine what can be done. Louisiana's parole board opened an investigation in response to Siegel's findings on 4chan.

The State of Illinois expanded its law governing revenge porn to allow targets of non-consensual pornography made by AI systems to sue the creators or distributors. California, Virginia and New York have also passed laws prohibiting the distribution or creation of AI-generated pornography without consent.

At the end of last year, ElevenLabs, an AI company, launched a tool that could create a convincing digital replica of someone's voice saying anything written in the program.

Almost as soon as the tool became available, 4chan users circulated clips of a fake Emma Watson, the British actress, reading Adolph Hitler's manifesto, “Mein Kampf.”

Using content from Louisiana parole board hearings, 4chan users have since shared fake clips of judges making offensive and racist comments about defendants. Many of the clips were generated by the ElevenLabs tool, Siegel says.

ElevenLabs was quick to impose limits, including requiring users to pay before they could access voice cloning tools. But The changes did not appear to slow the spread of AI-created voices, experts said. Scores of videos using fake celebrity voices have circulated on TikTok and YouTube, many of them sharing political misinformation.

When Meta released Llama, its large language model, to select researchers in February, the code was quickly leaked to 4chan. People there modified the code to reduce or eliminate security barriers, creating new chatbots capable of producing anti-Semitic ideas.

The effort gave a preview of how open source, free-to-use AI tools can be modified by users with technological skills.

In the months since, language models have been developed to echo far-right talking points or to create more sexually explicit content. 4chan users have modified image generators to produce nude images or provide racist memes, bypassing controls imposed by larger tech companies.

STUART A. THOMPSON. THE NEW YORK TIMES