Antonio Landa knows the Pyrenees of Huesca well and knows that setbacks sometimes happen during outdoor activities. He works for a company that rents portable toilets, a service that is highly requested by summer camps in these mountains. “We install them one or two days before the kids arrive,” he says. He never imagined that he could suffer what happened in July 2022: “I was looking for the water key in a piece of forest when, suddenly, bang! I felt the slash. I put my hand behind my back and was able to pick it up. It was a very large wasp, which I immediately threw to the ground. From what they told me later, it was the Asian one. At first I wasn’t scared: the ones I’ve always had have stung me before. I couldn’t know which one was coming. Two years have passed and I still remember it with horror. My whole back was burning. I still have the scar.”

The Asian hornet (Vespa velutina) is an invasive species that entered Spain in 2010 via Gipuzkoa from France. Since then, it has spread throughout the north of the peninsula and research carried out in Galicia has linked it to an increase in deaths from allergic reactions to insect bites. Landa’s case, however, is the first described in scientific literature in Spain that details the medical care received by a patient and has been published in the General and Family Medicine Journal of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG).

“When he arrived at the health center he had a wound measuring ten by five centimeters, although it later grew. It had very red edges and a dark or blackish center, as if it were already dying. [muriendo el tejido]”It was something very striking, something we had never seen before, although fortunately it was not an allergic reaction, which can be life-threatening,” says Isabel María Paúles, the family doctor who treated this 46-year-old worker, married and father of two children, in the emergency room at the Caspe Health Centre (Zaragoza).

Antonio Landa, in a photo taken last week in Caspe (Zaragoza). Rocio Badiola

After the sting, Landa did what he now does not hesitate to describe as “imprudence”. “It hurt as if I had been stung by five or more wasps, but I had to leave the camp ready and finish the job. Then my arm started to go numb and I also had tremors. But I wanted to get home because I was afraid of stopping in Biescas and not being allowed to continue driving. So I drove to Caspe, which is three hours. I was shouting at the wheel to bear the pain,” he recalls.

The first surprise he had when he reached Caspe was when he got off the truck: “A big white welt had appeared on my seat. Then we also saw that my work clothes, which are dark, had faded. It was as if the wasp venom had eaten everything away.” The second thing that scared him even more was his wife’s reaction when he took off his shirt. “She screamed and said: ‘Antonio, run, we’re going to the emergency room to have this looked at!’”

“The first thing we did was clean the wound well with saline solution. Then we treated it with a cream containing silver. We also gave him corticosteroids because he had a fairly significant local inflammation reaction and antibiotics to avoid secondary infections. In total, he required two months of care. This happened in July and we did not discharge him until well into September,” explains Paúles.

Marta Villanueva is the nurse who treated Landa’s wound for two months. “More than something caused by a wasp, it looked like a big burn. We treated him daily until almost the end, when we changed to every two days, because he arrived every morning with the dressing soaked. It was a very exudative wound. It took a long time to dry and in the end he was left with a good scar,” she says.

The Vespa velutina, The three-centimetre-long spider was first identified in Europe in south-west France in 2004, arriving with a shipment of ornamental plants unloaded at the port of Bordeaux, although it may have been introduced to the continent in the past. From the French city, it began an unstoppable expansion that took it to the Basque Country in 2010, to Galicia in 2012 and to Catalonia and Aragon the following year. In 2015, it was seen for the first time on the island of Mallorca.

“The impact it has had in Spain has been twofold. First, on the health of the population due to the stings, which can be fatal for people with allergies. Second, due to the serious damage it causes to bee hives. Obviously, it is not that they are predisposed to attack humans, but the greater their presence in the territory, the greater the risk of chance encounters. With bees it is different, because the Vespa velutina Yes, it is a predator and European bees do not have defense mechanisms or strategies against it,” says Xesús Feás, a leading expert on the Asian wasp in Spain and member of the Academy of Veterinary Sciences of Galicia.

A worker removes a nest of Asian wasps located in the centre of Santiago de Compostela. Oscar Corral

A study by this researcher, published in 2021 in the journal Biologyfocuses on the 78 deaths that occurred in Spain between 1998 and 2018 due to the sting of wasps, bees and hornets (such as the Vespa velutina). These cases are more frequent in “men over 65 years of age”, occur more often in summer and are distributed very unevenly throughout Spain —the “annual mortality rates ranged between 0.02 and 0.19 per million inhabitants”, depending on the community. “Surprisingly, Galicia showed high mortality rates due to hornet stings”, can be read in the work, which the author attributes to the high presence of the Asian wasp in this community.

Carmen Vidal, head of the Allergology service in the health area of ​​Santiago de Compostela and Barbanza, has treated dozens of cases of Asian wasp stings. “The Vespa velutina “It is larger in size and therefore injects more venom than the smaller native wasps. Approximately, we can say that it is about four times more, which usually produces more significant toxic reactions. In this case, the reaction suffered by the patient is very striking and important,” he says.

An Asian wasp photographed in a garden in Berga (Barcelona). imv (Getty Images)

For this specialist, however, the key question remains whether the person is allergic or not. “The most dangerous thing is not the toxic reactions to the venom, unless there are multiple stings, but the allergic ones. If the patient develops a shock anaphylactic, which is potentially fatal. And this can occur with the Asian hornet and with smaller native species, such as the Vespula spp, most common in Galiciaor the Polistes dominula, Typical of the central peninsula and the Mediterranean”.

Experts agree that chance is the determining factor in most cases of bites. “Typically, you start clearing or working on a part of the property, accidentally touch the nest and they attack you. Although the variability is very large because they can also make the nest in inhabited and urban areas,” explains Feás. Despite this, there are some general recommendations that can reduce the probability of suffering an attack: do not make a fuss near the insects, avoid places where they are present, or watch the food and drink left out in the open.

To prevent the most serious cases, Vidal makes two recommendations. “People who know they are allergic should always carry an adrenaline autoinjector with them, because it can save their lives. They should also go to a specialist to see which proteins in the venom they are sensitive to, which can be determined through a study. This allows them to be given a vaccine that will protect them.”

People who are allergic should seek urgent medical attention if they are stung by any wasp, experts insist. For those who are not allergic, in principle and unless they develop worrying symptoms, doctors recommend the usual care: washing the area well (removing the stinger if possible), local cold… “Unlike bee stings, wasp stings often become infected, so they should also be monitored for a few more days and go to the doctor if this finally happens,” Vidal concludes.