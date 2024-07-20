Currently it is It’s virtually impossible to keep kids away from screens Well, beyond a source of entertainment, they are an important tool for education and communication. However, if you have problems with their behavior, you may want to re-evaluate access to technology, according to a recent study.

A report published by JAMA Network Open, a health journal published by the American Medical Association, concluded that less screen time means less bad behavior.

According to their analysis, parents who limit screen time to just three hours a week can see significant improvements in their children’s mental health in just two weeks.

Although this can be quite a challenge for parents considering that Most children spend between seven and eight hours a day in front of screens. For fun.

However, it is worth changing habits, especially when it comes to children with behavioral problems, as the study says that When their screen time was drastically reduced, their emotional well-being improved general.

To reach this conclusion, researchers from the University of Southern Denmark analyzed information from 89 families with 181 children and adolescents between the ages of four and 17. The participants were divided into two groups, one Minors were asked to only watch screens three hours a week, The others continued to see them for about seven hours a day.

Those who significantly changed their exposure to screens such as cell phones and television reported that Their children improved their behavior and showed less stress. They also had better prosocial behavior, that is, behavior that benefits others.

Children who changed their habits also experienced a decrease in behavioral difficulties. by moving from a category considered borderline to a normal one, which was evaluated based on the standardized test of the Strengths and Weaknesses Questionnaire.

Researchers believe the reason is that Children gained a better ability to process their emotions and therefore were able to improve their social interactions.

Constant use of screens affects the mental health of minors. Photo:iStock Share

At what age can children start watching screens?

Other important issue regarding minors and screens It is related to the age at which it is recommended that they begin to interact with this type of technology.

A previous study published in JAMA Pediatrics warned that Children under three years old should not go near screens as this can cause delays in their development.

In fact, Drexel University concluded that babies who are allowed to spend time in front of a screen are more likely to display atypical sensory behaviors associated with neurodevelopmental disorders such as attention deficit, hyperactivity, and even autism.

The subject is so delicate that Every hour a day that a child under three years old spends in front of a screen increases their chances of presenting sensory problems by 23 percent.