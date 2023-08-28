Of Vera Martinella

Scientific research does not show evidence that stress causes cancer, but it is important that cancer patients also get psychological support, which helps them before, during and after treatment

Can a mental attitude, positive or negative, influence the chances of getting sick or recovering from cancer? Can a great trauma or prolonged tension cause cancer? To date, no scientific evidence indicates that the psyche can influence a neoplasm or that stress causes cancer. And if it is normal for patients to feel sad, angry, discouraged, it is also certain that a positive attitude can help them to better experience the difficult period before, during and after the therapies. This is why it is important that, together with the disease, we also take care of the psychophysical well-being of the patients – says Gabriella Pravettoni, Full Professor of General Psychology at the University of Milan and president of the world congress of Psycho-oncology which will be held at the Milan fair from August 31 to September 3 -. Half or more of cancer patients experience psychological distress (anxiety, depression and sleep disorders are widespread), but in Italy only one in five manages to get support, there is still a lot to do. See also Covid, Bassetti: "There is a middle ground between the choice of GB and Italy"

Research in hand, is there evidence that stress can cause cancer? Although chronic stress can lead to various health problems, its correlation with cancer is not clear – replies Pravettoni, director of the Psycho-Oncology Division of the European Institute of Oncology, Milan -. The studies conducted so far have brought different results. For example, a 2019 meta-analysis highlighted an association between work stress and the risk of developing lung, colorectal and esophageal cancer. Another meta-analysis, however, found no link between work stress and the risk of lung, colorectal, breast or prostate cancer. Although stress appears to be linked to cancer risk, the relationship may be indirect. For example, people experiencing chronic stress may engage in unhealthy behaviors such as smoking, overeating, being less active, or consuming alcohol, all of which are associated with an increased risk of developing cancer.

But what exactly is stress and how does the body react? When people are under mental, physical or emotional pressure, they can experience stress – says the expert -. Stressors, or factors that can cause stress, can be many and arise from people’s demanding daily responsibilities and routines, including work, family and financial situation. Other stressors include external factors such as childhood difficulties, exposure to specific environmental conditions, poverty, discrimination, inequalities in social, economic and physical conditions that affect health. Also, serious health issues, such as a cancer diagnosis about yourself or a loved one, can cause stress. The body responds by releasing stress hormones that raise blood pressure, heart rate and blood sugar levels. While this response is helpful in managing momentary stress, when it becomes long-term or chronic, it can become harmful. See also An Introduction to Shatter & Why Canadians Love this Concentrate

How does stress affect cancer patients? Studies on laboratory animals have shown that chronic stress can cause cancer to worsen and spread – explains Pravettoni -. In fact, norepinephrine, released during the body’s fight-flight response, has been found to stimulate angiogenesis and metastasis. This hormone can also activate neutrophils, a type of immune cell. In some cases, neutrophils can make the tumor grow by protecting it from the action of the body’s immune system, or awaken dormant cancer cells. Chronic stress can lead to the release of steroid hormones called glucocorticoids that can inhibit cancer cell apoptosis and increase metastasis and resistance to chemotherapy. Glucocorticoids can also prevent the immune system from recognizing and fighting cancer cells.

How can patients learn to manage stress? First of all, it’s better to isolate yourself – concludes the specialist -. Some studies on women with breast cancer report better clinical outcomes in those who have more social support, i.e. the support of close people (neighborhood or parish friends, neighbors and the like). Other research on ovarian cancer patients with a thicker social network has observed decreased levels of stress-related hormones. Physical activity is very important: several surveys (in particular a report from the American College of Sports Medicine) have shown that it is useful during and after treatments and can reduce anxiety and depressive symptoms. Then the help of qualified personnel is needed: every patient diagnosed with cancer must be evaluated by a professional psychologist-therapist immediately after the diagnosis, during and after treatment, with appropriate tools (such as the distress scale) to understand if he needs support. Finally, more and more studies indicate the effectiveness of acupuncture, yoga, meditation (mindfullness), even via the web, which manage to reduce anxiety and fear and improve the quality of life and mental well-being. See also Covid vaccine, Pfizer: "Green light requested in the EU for children 6 months-5 years"