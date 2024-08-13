Lakes in Texas are the option that many locals use to cool off of the shocking heat wave that is hitting Texans. However, they warned of this problem that is affecting those who are in the north of the state and has become dangerous.

A swimming instructor indicated that, Although the water may appear calm on the surface, below There are currents that endanger to those who are enjoying their lakes. Drownings are common this time of year because of the number of people visiting the lakes.

In dialogue with DallasnewsDiana Holguín explained: “In lakes, warm water is above and cold water is below.and if suddenly there are water currents, they pull people down who can lose control and drown, even if they know how to swim.” He recommended be alert because that “the currents can travel up to half a kilometer from its mouth.”

Authorities warned that drownings during this time are commonIn fact, the first incident this year was recorded on May 5, when a swimmer fell He sank into a lake in Texas and was never able to get out. to the surface. For this reason, experts give a series of warnings before visiting a lake.

One of the lakes in Dallas

Recommendations before swimming in a Texas lake



Dallas, despite being a metropolitan area, is home to almost 60 lakes and reservoirs where you can enjoy the water. However, it is important be alert and follow a series of tips When they come to have fun: