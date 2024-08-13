According to the criteria of
In dialogue with DallasnewsDiana Holguín explained: “In lakes, warm water is above and cold water is below.and if suddenly there are water currents, they pull people down who can lose control and drown, even if they know how to swim.” He recommended be alert because that “the currents can travel up to half a kilometer from its mouth.”
Authorities warned that drownings during this time are commonIn fact, the first incident this year was recorded on May 5, when a swimmer fell He sank into a lake in Texas and was never able to get out. to the surface. For this reason, experts give a series of warnings before visiting a lake.
Recommendations before swimming in a Texas lake
Dallas, despite being a metropolitan area, is home to almost 60 lakes and reservoirs where you can enjoy the water. However, it is important be alert and follow a series of tips When they come to have fun:
- Know Your limits: If you don’t know how to swim, it’s best not to get into the water.
- Respect Water: No matter how innocent the lake may seem, you must be very careful
- Avoid getting into the water after eating or drinking alcohol
- Supervise to the kids all the time
- Learn to swim
