A flight attendant warned that you should never change seats on a plane without telling the crew, and the reason is pretty scary. Serenity Haley, who works for American Airlines, revealed a number of fun facts about her routine as a cabin crew member.

In a recent video, she told her 11,100 followers why you should never change seats on a plane without telling the crew, for a dangerous reason. “Here’s a fun little fact about planes and why you shouldn’t change seats without asking a flight attendant.

The plane’s center of gravity is an essential factor during take-off, the pilot having to know exactly the weight distribution of the aircraft for safety reasons.

“Before takeoff, we always do what is called a weight and balance just to make sure that the weight is good on the plane and the balance is good for takeoff. So when you change seats, you are actually altering the balance of the plane, so always ask, just in case.”

More than 53,000 people have watched her video since she posted it.

One pilot, Magnar Nordal, reported that if the data is not entered correctly into the system, the plane has the possibility of crashing the moment it tries to take off.

