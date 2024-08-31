Roberto Pérez Míguez, 42, was stung by a Portuguese man-of-war on Friday last week at Abrela beach in O Vicedo (Lugo) and he almost didn’t tell the tale. The water was calm and he began to swim out to sea, as usual. After half an hour, something grabbed his leg, chest and both arms. “I took it off and saw the man-of-war, I thought I could go back, but my arms and leg were paralysed, my body was burning and my legs were shaking, I was saved thanks to the buoy I was carrying,” he says. He spent 12 hours in hospital and is now fine, although he is still taking medication and the marks remain like tattooed lines on his body.

The Portuguese man-of-war that stung this resident of Celeiro is one of those that have been appearing in the last two weeks in Galicia. But at the end of August, this species (Physalia phisalis), similar to jellyfish but with a more painful and severe sting, should have disappeared from the Spanish coast by next summer. But it is still there, and is causing beach closures and the appearance of warning signs due to the danger of the species. In Oleiros (A Coruña) 59 specimens were removed this Monday from the beaches of Santa Cristina, Bastiagueiro and Espiñeiro. The persistence of the man-of-war at this time of year is disconcerting scientists.

“They usually arrive in summer from the Atlantic to Galicia, Cantabria, Asturias, the Basque Country and later cross the Strait and reach the Mediterranean, and we knew that they were there for about a month and practically disappeared for the rest of the summer. What is not normal is their presence now, because their life cycle should have ended,” says Josep María Gili, research professor at the Institute of Marine Sciences (ICM-CSIC). The larvae would remain, growing, in open waters of the Atlantic, until next year. The poison of the caravel produces itching and intense pain and in some cases reactions such as tachycardia, tremors, diarrhea, vomiting and convulsions.

What could be happening, Gili suggests, is that the increase in sea temperature over long periods of time triggers greater reproduction and “there is more than one generation per year.” That is why they are being detected now and “more could continue to arrive.” The lack of predators and changes in the dynamics of ocean currents are other factors that may be influencing this, as with certain species of jellyfish.

Notice on Abrela beach, in O Vicedo, Lugo, of the presence of Portuguese man-of-war, this Tuesday.

Elisha Wheat (EFE)

Although it resembles a jellyfish and is treated as such, The caravel is actually a sophisticated colony of associated individualseach with its own specialisation: defence, feeding and reproduction. It evolves from a small larva, which generates these individuals and grows little by little by budding until the colony is formed, it reaches sexual maturity, reproduces and dies. Being an open sea species, it moves pushed by surface currents and the wind, and it reaches the beaches more and more easily because the natural barrier that separates oceanic masses and water from the coast is being lost due to the difference in temperature and salinity that exists between them. Global warming is blurring these differences and ocean waters penetrate the coasts more easily. With them come more jellyfish, and also man-of-war.

Gili points out that this is not about causing alarm; for the moment it is a first indication that “we could be facing an increase in populations in the Atlantic” and precautionary measures must be taken. But much research is still needed and, at present, “there are practically no projects that guarantee sufficient data collection, even though this is a public health problem,” he warns. The decrease in jellyfish predators is another factor behind their growth. Jellyfish are a food source for many species, which obtain collagen (a protein) and water from them (95% of these organisms are water). “Think that a loggerhead turtle (Caretta caretta) In the Mediterranean, a tonne of jellyfish is eaten every week and if there are fewer, well, of course it affects,” he points out.

The positive thing about man-of-war is that they do not go unnoticed on the beaches. The colony is made up of a translucent, violet gas chamber, crowned by a sail that protrudes above the surface of the sea. Below are the dangerous tentacles: “There can be more than 100 of them, many of them between 20 and 30 metres long,” Gili warns. Each one contains a large number of stinging cells and they break very easily when they reach the sand, “because they come to die, they have no way of escaping.” For a day or two these pieces float in the water and even if they cannot be seen, they sting just the same. Therefore, when they are detected “the beach must be closed no matter what,” Gili says.

A caravel specimen on a beach in Vigo on August 3. VIGO CITY COUNCIL

The mayor of O Vicedo (Lugo), Jesús Novo Martínez, made that decision last Friday after a man-of-war stung Roberto Pérez Mínguez on the sandbank of Abrela, until there was no longer any danger. Novo, a fisherman as well as a councillor, has witnessed the increase in Portuguese man-of-war on his beaches. “I am 65 years old and it is true that when I was 20 you already saw man-of-war, but one or two at most. For about four years now more have been appearing,” he describes. He has also noticed this when he goes fishing: “I see a lot of them, one here, another there… I don’t know if it is a matter of climate change or what.”

Control is a big problem for them, because it is a small municipality with a lot of coastline and not enough staff in summer, when the population goes from 1,700 to 6,000. This year they have not found lifeguards who want to work there. “Every day we go to watch the beaches and we take out what we find, and if there are many caravels we put up the red flag, but then it depends on the responsibility of the people.” Many can be five specimens on a beach like Abrela, 900 metres long.

The mayor is not very optimistic: “It is going to get out of hand and we may have to start thinking about asking for help from the authorities.” The problem is found above all on the beaches that receive the north-easterly winds, which are predominant in summer: Abrela, San Roman and Aeralonga. The situation is repeated in other places. Pérez Mínguez, the neighbour who came across the caravel, says that he was not aware that something like this could happen, because he has been swimming four or five kilometres for many years. He will go into the sea again, but he will take precautions such as swimming parallel to the beach and he recommends that bathers choose sandy areas where there is a lifeguard.

This Tuesday, the Galician Health Department sent a press release informing about how to act in the event of a sting. First, the remains of tentacles should be removed with tweezers, gloves or the edge of a rigid object, without rubbing the area or using sand. Then, the affected area should be washed with sea water, never with fresh water because more venom is released, and never with vinegar, ammonia or urine. Thirdly, cold should be applied with a plastic bag with ice for 15 minutes, to prevent the venom from passing into the bloodstream and the last step would be to disinfect the wound with iodine tincture. Another possible sting should be avoided during the rest of the summer, as its consequences can be much worse when the skin becomes sensitive to the venom. If there are lifeguards on the beach, it is best to go to them and if you have nausea, vomiting, dizziness, muscle cramps, headache, or difficulty breathing, go to a health center.

