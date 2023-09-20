The European Comission, assuming powers in immigration matters that actually belong to the member states of the European Unionnegotiated and signed a migration pact with the authoritarian regime of the Tunisian Kaïs Saied -it is not legally an international treaty due to this lack of powers- which commits Tunisia to close the door to the departure of barges with migrants and asylum seekers. In exchange, the European Union (EU) put one billion euros on the table, money that should go to projects related to migration assistance.

The partners reproached the Commission for skipping the guideline of prior approval of the fine print of the pact and have warned that it must be followed for successive ones, according to community sources.

Furthermore, Member States such as Germany and Belgium are not satisfied with the content of the memorandum of understanding, which proposes five financing pillars, and which has generated criticism for the attacks on human rights attributed to the Saied Government.

In July, Von der Leyen traveled to Tunisia accompanied by the heads of government of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, from where they announced a cooperation agreement that includes 250 million euros to strengthen migration control in that country.

The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, observe the dozens of small boats docked in Lampedusa (Italy).

The pact was also criticized by NGOs defending human rights, since they consider that Tunisia is not a safe country. -according to international conventions- to return migrants and asylum seekers, especially if they are nationals of third countries.

This added to the fact that the organizations warn that what the Tunisian regime is dedicating itself to is abandoning hundreds of migrant families on its southern border, in the Sahara, without water or food. Bodies soon began to appear, including minors.

However, Von der Leyen not only defends the pact but also seeks to make it a reference for similar agreements with other neighbors. “Now we want to work on similar agreements with other countries,” said the president of the Commission.

Von der Leyen took advantage of her appearance to announce an upcoming international conference against illicit human trafficking of which he has not given more details, beyond proclaiming that “the time has come to put an end to the cruel and criminal business” generated by human trafficking.

The Tunisian president, Kais Saied.

Smugglers “attract desperate people with their lies” and lead migrants towards deadly routes, lamented Von der Leyen, who stressed the need to urgently review the EU’s legislation to combat mafias.

And the fact is that the discomfort due to the lack of prior consultation does not overshadow, however, that there is a majority of partners interested in exploring models to stop migrant arrivals to the EU.

The time has come to put an end to the cruel and criminal business generated by human trafficking.

Now, after the memorandum of understanding with Tunisia, which has yet to be completed and which must receive the formal green light from the leaders of the Twenty-Seven, Brussels is exploring pacts with Egypt or Morocco. But these will have to go through the partners’ table, which could slow down the drafting and include a negotiation process, community sources point out.

The absolute priority in migration matters for European governments and EU institutions is that migrants and asylum seekers cannot set foot in Europe and do not have access to request asylum.

After closing two of the last fronts last June, in the form of regulations, which enshrine the concept of mandatory solidarity and establish the distribution of asylum seekers among all Member States, or the payment of 20,000 euros per rejected migrant by partners who are not exposed to great arrival pressures, now it remains to close the last chapter, the crisis management and force majeure regulations.

Stopping MEPs



At the end of last week, it emerged that Tunisia banned a delegation of five MEPs from entering the country. The Tunisian regime did not explain the reason for its refusal, but community sources said that Tunisia was upset by statements issued by several MEPs in July about the dictatorial drift in which the country is immersed.



The MEPs demanded that the European Commission break the agreement and “stop financing an authoritarian regime that does not respect human rights and that rejects political dialogue between institutions.”

Migrants sitting in the port on the island of Lampedusa. The majority of migrants are reported to come from Africa, and in particular from Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, the Comoros and Morocco.

The leader of the delegation of MEPs that was to travel to Tunisia, the German Michael Gahler, put his finger on the sore point by pointing out that The deal doesn’t even serve its official purpose because migrant arrivals to Italy have actually increased since it was signed in mid-July.

If we take into account the months with the most arrivals of migrants, between May and September (because the sea is in better condition) and look at the figures from the Italian Ministry of the Interior, it turns out that in the two months prior to the agreement 19,354 arrived from Tunisia. irregular migrants. In the two months after the agreement, 30,852 did so.

IDAFE MARTIN PÉREZ

SPECIAL FOR THE WEATHER

BRUSSELS