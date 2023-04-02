And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States announced that it will send a team of experts to Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea to contribute to containing Marburg, according to the American “Fox News” network, Sunday.

She explained that a team from the National Center for Emerging and Animal Infectious Diseases will travel to the two countries in order to respond to the increasing outbreak of this virus.

The US authorities had earlier called on their citizens wishing to travel to these two countries to avoid close contact with patients or visit medical care facilities in virus outbreak areas, and to monitor any symptoms for a period of 3 weeks from the date of departure.

And last February, Equatorial Guinea announced the first outbreak of the new virus in the country, and since that time it has announced 9 confirmed infections and 20 possible infections, and all of them died, according to the World Health Organization.

Later, about 2,900 km away, Tanzania announced that it had recorded 8 HIV infections, of which 5 died, according to the same source.

Symptoms of the disease

fever

goosebumps

muscle pain

Sore throat

rash

Diarrhea

Unexplained bleeding

Ways of transmission

The virus can be transmitted in several ways:

Blood or bodily fluids of a person who was infected or died of Marburg.

The virus is also spread by contact with contaminated objects (such as clothing and medical equipment) or by contact with animals, such as bats.

Arab countries recommend avoiding travel

Arab countries have recommended their citizens to postpone travel to Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea for the time being.

The UAE

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on its official account on Twitter: “In view of the announcement by the health authorities in the Federal Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea that they have monitored outbreaks of the “Marburg” disease. And based on the ministry’s concern for the safety of the country’s citizens, the ministry advises to postpone travel at the present time to The Federal Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Kuwait

On Saturday, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health recommended that people avoid traveling to Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania at the present time, after announcing outbreaks of Marburg hemorrhagic fever, and until the disease was controlled.

Oman

The Omani Ministry of Health issued a statement on Thursday, calling on the citizens of the Sultanate of Oman not to travel to both Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea.

Saudi Arabia

On Friday, the Saudi Public Health Authority, Weqaya, advised citizens of the Kingdom to avoid traveling to Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea due to the spread of the Marburg virus in them.