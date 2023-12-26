Lies usually have greater reach than truths. They are much faster. A phenomenon that has triggered globalization. Misinformation spreads more and more rapidly across countries and continents through social networks and other communication channels. Hoaxes that usually create a lot of media confusion around current events: the war in Gaza and its derived geopolitical tensions with Israel and other states, the elections in Argentina or the announcement of new immigration laws in the United States; events that currently have the world in suspense

From different coordinates of the planet, fact-checkers track their journey and create content with evidence to deny the most viral fake news. These usually always revolve around the same themes: politics, war conflicts, health… and impact the rights of citizens, especially those of some. “The Spanish-speaking community in the United States is especially vulnerable,” says Tamoa Calzadilla, a Venezuelan journalist and one of the founders of Factcheckeda platform that tracks the misinformation that most affects Spanish speakers and fights against media poisoning in the North American country, a desert of information in Spanish.

Latino citizens represent almost 20% of the US population, “but they are orphaned by news in their language,” says Calzadilla. Quality journalism in Spanish is a very scarce commodity and barely has funding. “Translations from English are usually of poor quality, they do not take into account the way in which Latinos express themselves. And the sections aimed at them are the first to be eliminated when the media suffers cuts,” she explains.

Disinformation agents take advantage of these information gaps to spread false or misleading content “that undermines democratic institutions, affects immigration rights, access to voting or health care,” Calzadilla highlights. Last September, for example, conservative spokespeople and Republican politicians promoted a misinforming narrative in which they claimed that the Democratic Party had proposed allowing abortion for any reason up to the ninth month of pregnancy. “Something completely false and that was widely spread in Spanish,” clarifies the member of Factchequeado.

In addition to linguistics, the Hispanic community faces many other barriers to accessing reliable sources and being informed, “which exposes them to certain dangers, as the pandemic clearly demonstrated,” says Calzadilla. The narratives about the safety of covid-19 vaccines Not only were they among the most widespread and with the greatest impact on social networks around the world, but they had very serious effects for many citizens in the United States, as an analysis of First Draft, a project against online misinformation founded in 2015 by some of the largest data companies, such as Google.

According to this study, misinformation about vaccines has had serious consequences for Latinos, who are 2.8 times more likely to be hospitalized for Covid-19 and 2.3 times more likely to die from the disease than whites. non-Hispanic. Fake news produced great confusion and absolutely unscientific rumors: alternative treatments to cure the infection “or absurd claims such as that vaccines contained microchips, changed DNA or were made from aborted fetuses and were the work of the Antichrist,” exemplifies Calzadilla.

As Pablo Hernández, journalist and coordinator of academic research in Damned, a pioneering Spanish platform for detecting fake news and verifying content, “the pandemic was a before and after in the viralization of hoaxes. The amount of disinforming messages posted on social networks and messaging applications like WhatsApp with supposed miraculous remedies to deal with the virus was tremendous.” Hoaxes that influence the making of important decisions, “and that can mean life or death,” adds Calzadilla.

In addition to the problems in accessing accurate health information, linguistic obstacles also encourage the spread of other types of hoaxes for Spanish speakers, who make up many diverse communities at the same time. “They are citizens who experience very difficult social realities that misinformation narratives take advantage of. We continually observe it with the migration news,” denounces the journalist from Factchequeado, a platform that teamed up with Maldita to analyze in detail what type of misinformation especially harms Latino communities in the United States.

“In a survey we conducted, all journalists who cover issues in Spanish showed concern about the confusing news that is spread around immigration policies and processes. These constitute some of the most dangerous fake news. Because of the type of cumbersome information that usually reaches Spanish speakers, but also because of the fear that exists of deportation,” says Hernández.

“It is very easy to play with that fear when the bureaucratic processes binding on immigration laws are complicated and almost always in English,” Calzadilla clarifies. Last May, her organization worked tirelessly to deny a video that was circulating on all networks and that sought to warn about the massive abandonment of Florida Latinos due to the new immigration law. “The video had been recorded in another year and, in reality, it showed citizens fleeing from Hurricane Ian,” explains the Venezuelan and gives another current example: “all the misinformation that is being created with the highly controversial reform of the immigration law. undocumented immigrants in Texas that does not affect other states, such as California, but that is being tried to spread as if it affected the immigration status of Latinos who live there.”

“This type of fake news reaches them through applications that they use daily to communicate with their families and through which they find out about current events,” Hernández clarifies. According to research by Factchequeado, Hispanics and Latinos not only spend more time on social networks, but they are more than twice as likely to use messaging applications, such as Telegram and WhatAapp. “In fact, this is the favorite network to communicate and get information,” Calzadilla points out. “It is an application through which it is very easy to sneak in fake news, especially for those who live in a country where they are not originally from and use free channels to communicate with those they left behind and not lose their roots. This circumstance makes them very vulnerable to misinformation,” the Spanish journalist clarifies and warns of a key factor for fake news to acquire virality: appealing to the emotional component.

“During the pandemic we were all watching the news and with emotions running high. Above all because there was no reliable information to turn to, not even from leading organizations such as the WHO. So any content that came from someone you trusted, a friend, a cousin, was very credible,” explains the Maldita researcher, from where they have identified certain patterns of hoaxes that reach the entire world. “One objective of misinformation is to generate emotional responses, to make the recipient react immediately without stopping to think if what they are sharing is a lie or the truth.”

The fake news They also take advantage of manipulating a narrative in the most current international context. “When global interest is directed at a specific event, misinformation becomes much faster. As a result of the war in Ukraine, we realized that if the media focuses on one issue, misinformation skyrockets!” explains Hernández.

When the Russian invasion took place in February 202 and news about the war began to spread virally, the Maldita team decided to launch Ukrainefacts, a tool to deny the many false contents that were circulating on social networks: images from the past, from other conflicts, from events not related to other wars and even taken from video games. “The same hoaxes appeared in different countries with very little difference in time,” says the journalist. If his team estimated that each piece of disinformation could take weeks to jump from one country to another, in this case they were going viral in disparate parts of the world at the same time. Disinformation that circulates on the same day in 17 countries at the same time.

“Although techniques and dynamics are repeated to spread the same hoax in different places, it is very difficult to do global analyzes of the same disinformation, because it acquires local characteristics in each country,” says Hernández. What is proven, she says, “is that if an influencer or public figure spreads this misinformation, the impact throughout the world is tremendous.” Like when in 2020 Donald Trump, then president, came out to defend the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus symptoms, “despite the fact that the health authorities did not endorse it,” Calzadilla gives as an example. “That someone with so much influence and authority publicly supports that type of information only makes the problem multiply and become much more dangerous,” agrees the Maldita journalist. On October 11, the White House had to come out to deny a statement from Joe Biden in which he claimed to have seen a video of Israeli babies beheaded by Hamas. Politicians and current analysts from around the world made statements about it from their personal accounts, but no one could prove its existence.

“Following the trail of news like this, with so much emotional impact and global influence, is very complicated. Many times the same hoax is replicated word for word in different places, but we need to homogenize the databases of the different fact checkers in other countries and seek collaborations to have a complete vision,” explains Hernández, the Maldito journalist, who has an ambitious goal: to create a kind of silk map for disinformation. At the moment, his platform already has different allies in Latin America and the United States, such as Factchequeado. From this collaboration between Spanish and Latin American trackers, initiatives such as LatamChequea emerged, which has already managed to bring together 32 media outlets from 15 countries.

“In a panorama like that of the United States, which continues to be devoid of information in Spanish, it is essential that more and more journalists join together to fight against hoaxes,” adds Calzadilla. As the Venezuelan woman recalls, “the lives of citizens are governed by the policies of the countries where they reside, they are limited by a very particular context. But hoaxes, which do so much damage, have no borders.”

