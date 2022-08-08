It is a risky and paradoxical game that of the Democrats in America. It is in the interest of the country, and of the rest of the Western world, that the Republican Party should get rid of Donald Trump’s influence as soon as possible. Some bodies of the Democratic Party, however, are rowing against it. They financed election advertisements for Trumpian candidates, opposed more moderate exponents in the party primaries. These are extremists and conspiracy theorists, effectively a danger to US democracy, but the calculation is that they are easier to beat in November’s mid-term elections – when voting for Congress (and for posts as governor and legislative assemblies of individual states) and the Republicans have an excellent chance of regaining the Chamber and perhaps even the Senate.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the committee that works to elect Democrats to the House, spent $ 500,000 on an advertisement promoting John Gibbs, a far-right African American (with a master’s degree from Harvard) who not only defends the false myth of victory stolen by Joe Biden, but also favors the paranoid fantasies of QAnon, that is, the existence of a progressive coalition cabal dedicated to pedophilia and Satanism. In Michigan, Gibbs faced a mainstream Republican, Peter Meijer, who by the way had been one of the very few in his party to vote for Trump’s impeachment. The Donald obviously lashed out at him, calling him a cowardly traitor, and supporting his rival Gibbs, who won by few votes despite his campaign raising far less money. On the one hand, therefore, the confirmation of how incisive Trump’s grip is still and how his endorsment can make a difference. On the other hand, Democrat-funded advertising certainly didn’t help.

And the same tactic may have affected other races. The Democratic Governors Association – which supports dem candidates for the role of governor – in Maryland spent more than a million dollars to promote Dan Cox, a Trumpist, who was among protesters in Washington on January 6, 2021 and that afternoon tweeted, “Mike Pence he is a traitor (because he opposed Trump’s attempt to overturn the elections). Dan Cox won and is the Republican candidate. Then there is the race in Pennsylvania; here too the Democrat Josh Shapiro, who aspires to the post of governor, spent his own pocket on announcements in favor of Doug Mastriano, another Trumpist who repeats the lie of the stolen elections (and was in the crowd during the assault on Congress). The polls give Shapiro ahead, but it is a risk because the advantage is small. Same story in Illinois. There is the very wealthy Democratic Governor JB Pritzker, who has invested several million of his fortune to help extremist Darren Bailey. Mission accomplished, Bailey won.

In all, Democrat-affiliated groups spent $ 44 million influencing the primaries for the benefit of Trump officials, according to Reuters. It must be said, however, that there are several members of the party who are aware of the gamble, and protest. “It disgusts me that the money raised by our constituents is being used to promote friends of Trump, especially the extremist Gibbs who in Michigan defeated one of the most honorable men in the Republican party.”

Trump’s last notable statement was in Arizona. There, all of his candidates beat the more mainstream exponents who tried to distance themselves from him. Kari Lake secures Republican nomination as governor; Mark Finchem, the most extremist of the group, the one for Secretary of State of Arizona – a role that would allow him to certify the result in Arizona of the next presidential elections. Trump’s other man is Abe Hamadeh, with the Republican appointment as state attorney general in his pocket. Again, a report from the New Yorker reads, it seems that the Democratic party has issued statements in an attempt to undermine less extreme candidates. After the defeats Peter Meijer vented like this: “I’m sick and tired of hearing the hypocritical sermons of the democrats who pose as saviors of democracy”.