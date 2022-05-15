SO IT SEEMS TO ME
The president knows that the real danger for him and for the PSOE does not come from his political opponents, but from his supposed friends and associates
It is very difficult to kill Pedro Sánchez politically. All attempts so far have failed. They tried, first, his party mates. In 2016, Pedro Sánchez was general secretary of the PSOE. He refused to allow the socialist parliamentary group to abstain in Rajoy’s investiture. And he was struck down by the provosts and barons ter
