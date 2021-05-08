The operation of Georginio Wijnaldum with Barcelona it was closed just a few days ago. However, the player’s agent must not be so sure since a few hours ago he spoke in Germany and he was loved by Bayern: “If you are interested, do not hesitate to call us …”. Something that can make Joan Laporta’s board very bad: the new president of the Blaugrana club would have signed a pre-contract with the Liverpool midfielder and would be the first signing of this new era at the Camp Nou.

“Wijnaldum is a free transfer and keeps all options open. FC Bayern is a great club. If you are interested in it, please do not hesitate to talk to us.” admitted Humphry Nijman, the Dutchman’s agent, in the podcast ‘Sport1’ ‘Meine Bayern Woche’. Wijnaldum, at 30, is one of the bargains on the market as he ends his contract at Anfield. And from what it seems, he has not yet yielded what his next club will be.

Bayern has not positioned itself at the moment, although in the country they affirm that the Bundesliga giant would have already declined his signing. And in September the player would have rejected an offer from Barcelona. The Wijnaldum affair does not seem at all clear …

