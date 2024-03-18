lTuberculosis is causing concern in California due to a notable increase in cases, as reported by the state Department of Public Health. This increase is reflected both in the number of positives registered and in the number of deaths due to this disease.

In a statement issued on February 26, the government agency noted that 2,113 cases of tuberculosis were recorded in California during 2023, which represents an increase of 15 percent compared to the previous year, when 1,842 were reported. In addition, it was highlighted that the percentage of TB patients who died increased from 8.4 percent in 2010 to 13 percent in 2020.

These figures reveal a trend towards rise in tuberculosis cases in California during the last four years, starting from 1,703 cases in 2020. However, the number of cases in 2023 was similar to that recorded between 2019 and 2022, which possibly decreased the following year due to the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Given this situation, the California Department of Public Health urged medical professionals to carry out tuberculosis screening in patients who may be at risk of contracting the disease or presenting symptoms, in order to start treatment early. This recommendation was sent to doctors in the state by the Medical Board of California.

Why is tuberculosis affecting the immigrant population more?



More than 80 percent of cases in California affected people born outside the United States. This statistic has generated debate among experts, such as Dr. Houman David Hemmati, who expressed on social networks that the increase in cases among people born outside the country could be related to illegal immigration.

Tuberculosis is more prevalent in regions such as Asia, Africa, Middle East and Central Americaareas where many immigrants come from in California, according to specialists. Medical evaluation procedures, including tuberculosis tests, are important in granting immigration visas.

Early screening and treatment are recommended for high-risk groups in California. Photo:123RF Share

Data from US Customs and Border Protection revealed that there were nearly 413,000 encounters with undocumented migrants along the California-Mexico border in the year until September 2023, from a total of almost 2,500,000 meetings. While some political commentators have called for stricter immigration controls, others suggest that undocumented migrants should be subject to the same testing as legal migrants.

In addition to immigration, the California Department of Public Health identifies immunocompromised individuals, people in homeless situations and those living in community settings as higher risk groups for contracting tuberculosis. This disease is a serious bacterial infection that can affect any part of the body, and its treatment is essential to avoid complications and fatalities. Symptoms include persistent cough, chest pain, coughing up blood, fatigue, and night fever, among others.