Last year, around three-quarters of the world’s population lived in a country that has seen a decline in freedoms. This staggering figure, revealed by Freedom House’s annual report, is a serious appeal: if nothing changes, freedom will not serve the cognomen of the 21st century.

The seriousness of the alert is evident in another disturbing fact: the number of countries considered free, a group to which Argentina belongs, fell to 82 – the lowest level in the last 15 years. The main explanation for this sad figure is not the pandemic, but something deeper. It is, in the words of this NGO, the “long democratic recession”.

A decisive contribution to the global decline in freedoms comes from the “eclipse of American leadership,” which accelerated, but did not begin, in the tumultuous term of Donald Trump.

In effect, the United States stepped back as the guardian of freedom, and that withdrawal favored the advance of anti-democratic forces.

In addition to the usual weapons – such as censorship, political repression and arbitrary detention – these forces now have at their disposal a tool unparalleled in history: social networks. There they can launch patriotic propaganda to mobilize and recruit followers, as well as tailor-made disinformation campaigns to weaken any adversary, national or foreign.

Another factor that plays in favor of the anti-democratic cycle is time itself. The generations preparing to come to power did not fight any wars, nor did they experience the gags of dictatorships, and therefore their commitment to human rights does not appear to be absolute.

Likewise, in the face of the deep social crisis unleashed by the pandemic, the electorates could be inclined to give primacy to candidates and regimes that offer greater economic security, even if this implies, for example, a reinforcement of state surveillance of citizens or could put the independence of the judiciary is in danger.

How, then, can we reverse this dangerous democratic recession? Few texts will have clues as valuable as the dialogues of the Allegory of the Cave, in which Plato explains how man can free himself from darkness. Now, what truly imprisons men, what prevents them from seeing the light, is ignorance. Only through the “painful” path of Education, as a means of transmission of democratic values, can we escape into the shadows.

Oscar Moscariello is a political scientist, former ambassador to Portugal.