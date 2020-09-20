Fariba lost her son at seven months of pregnancy. This 24-year-old Afghan woman continues to smile despite having only counted as a home in recent days with some cardboard on the asphalt, near a supermarket on the Greek island of Lesbos. The worst moment of Fariba’s life was one night, half a year ago, in the barrack where he slept, in the former Moria refugee camp, now abandoned after being burned last week. Fariba woke up with excruciating pain, he remembers. Something had not gone well for a long time, but throughout the pregnancy he received no medical attention.

Life is tough for the 13,000 asylum seekers crammed into Lesbos, but for women the situation is even worse, humanitarian organizations on the ground have warned for five years. “Just going to the bathroom puts women and girls in Moria at risk. Her life is defined by fear, ”said a recent report by Human Rights Watch (HRW). According to UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, in Lesbos there are 2,200 women seeking asylum, 18% of the total. Children represent a third of the internees and the rest are men. In February 2020, before the Covid-19 epidemic, in Greece there were 1,700 pregnant women or recent mothers pending their asylum application, according to data collected by the European Council of Refugees and Exiles. HRW highlights that in Lesbos the Greek asylum law is violated, which specifies that “vulnerable groups must be provided with special care and protection”, both in terms of health and accommodation. Vulnerable groups include women and girls who are victims of violence, pregnant or recently mothers.

Cameroonian Jessica Kamden does not doubt that pregnancies are the most important danger for the women of Moria. “From the outset there are no contraceptives. And during pregnancy no monitoring is carried out, hygiene is impossible here, so infections and traumatic deliveries are recurrent ”. Kamden has a friend who had to give birth by caesarean section five months ago at the Hospital in Mytilene, the capital of Lesbos, and says she has not yet recovered from complications after the operation. HRW denounced last May that women who gave birth by caesarean section in Moria, returned too early to the settlement and without the necessary care.

Saturation of medical services

Anastasios Yfantis, director of operations of Doctors of the World in Lesbos, confirms that hospital services are overwhelmed. The delays that occur in attending to migrants mean that the mobile medical units of Doctors of the World or Doctors Without Borders have to supply hospital care without adequate resources. Yfantis believes that at the moment there is less pressure than in previous years because there are fewer migrants, although the situation has worsened because, after the fire, the people they must attend to are scattered in a larger area and difficult to control, and in conditions most pressing insanitary conditions. “The worst threat now,” says Yfantis, “would be that a wave of COVID-19 infections ends up saturating Mitelene’s hospital, the only one on the island.”

Kamden and two of his companions help each other with everything, including washing in a secluded corner of an olive grove. The way to proceed is the same every day: two of them cover the third with sarongs while it is cleaned with a sponge. Around her wander groups of men looking for a place to relieve themselves among the trees, or behind the rocks of an abandoned military post. In another way, an NGO has improvised a water channel for people to shower. Men take off their clothes, except pants, but no women do. Next to the water outlet, Mirene Baleiki manages to wash herself with a damp cloth. Baleiki admits that it never occurs to him to bathe in the generous stream of water. She has been alone on Lesbos for a year, and her goal is to travel to Switzerland to reunite with her husband. “There are many dangers here for a single woman,” she says in a tired voice as she waits her turn to soak her feet.

Basmina Kazhali has not been able to shower for a week, since the fires swept through Moria. She is 16 years old and comes from Afghanistan. She says that women organize to go to relieve themselves at night, when there are no men, but that even so, there are risks. Her compatriot Farsahe Heidari, a minor like her, says that the night before – this interview was conducted last Tuesday – the group with whom she moved to wash, at midnight, was assaulted by some young men. Cameroonian Jessica Kamden shows a slight scar on her shoulder: she claims that she was bitten by an Afghan boy after resisting when he was harassing her.

Frictions between groups of different nationalities and cultures are common. Kamden had to wait five months in Turkey before he could cross the Aegean Sea to Lesbos. He affirms that in Turkey he suffered less racism and more respect between communities, “thanks to the order and security that Erdogan imposes.”, Says Kamden in reference to the Turkish president. “Of course,” adds Kamden, “in Turkey there are no human rights, if something happens, it is more difficult for someone to defend you than in Greece.”