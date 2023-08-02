Tuesday, August 1, 2023



Updated 08/02/2023 07:02h.

There are still many drivers who throw objects from moving cars, including cigarette butts, an action that is punishable by a fine of 200 euros and the withdrawal of 4 points from the driving license.

And it is that according to current legislation we will incur a minor infraction when leaving, pouring or throwing objects or materials, of any kind, in the area of ​​public use. These acts will be punishable with amounts ranging from 198 to almost 3,800 euros.

In the event that this type of act affects the state of the road, the offense will be considered serious and punishable with fines ranging from 3,800 to almost 9,800 euros. Also, if throwing a cigarette butt causes a forest fire, the culprits can face a prison sentence of three to six years.

In fact, fire is one of the dangers caused by waste in gutters: poorly extinguished cigarette butts pose a direct risk of fire, and the remains of glass can accumulate light at one point, causing a “magnifying glass effect” that initiates the fire.

For this reason, the DGT reminds us of the importance of not leaving rubbish in roadside ditches during trips this summer. According to a study on the abandonment of waste in ditches in the US carried out in 2009 (with a sample of almost 10,000 people), more than 90% corresponds to small remains: 10 centimeters or less.