Russia has also announced to increase the deployment of troops amid growing escalation in the US and China. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday that Russia was increasing its military presence in the Far East in response to rising tensions in the region. It is believed that Russian military presence in Russia’s naval base Vladivostok in the East China Sea will increase further. Through this base, Russia carries out its military activities in the areas of Pacific Ocean, East China Sea, Philippine Bay.According to the Russian Ministry of Defense website, Sergei Shoigu said that the deployment of troops is being increased due to increasing tension in the eastern region. However, he did not name any country in his statement. He also did not reveal what the new threats were and where these soldiers would be deployed in the past. However, experts have said that Russia is worried about the border with China and rising tensions in the Pacific Ocean region. He is therefore increasing the presence of soldiers to protect his interests.

Russia will also become a party in the disputed region

Alexander Gbiewe, analyst at the Carnegie Center in Moscow, said that Russia wants to ensure that it has sufficient military capabilities in the region where the confrontation begins. It is believed that there may be a naval confrontation between the US and China in the coming days. Russia can never look defenseless and see the whole matter like this. He will also have to increase the strength of his Air Force, Army and Navy in this area.

Russia was targeting two birds with one stone

By increasing the deployment of troops in the eastern region, Russia is shooting two marks with one stone. While on the one hand it is giving a direct message to its traditional enemy America, on the other hand it is also showing strictness about China’s claims on the city of Vladivostok. The US is steadily strengthening its military presence in the region with the help of Japan. Its warships are circling the South China Sea and the East China Sea. In such a situation, both China and Russia are cautious.

Now China’s claim on the city of Vladivostok in Russia, said – We had before 1860

Intent to crush anti-Putin movement

Protests against longtime president Vladimir Putin continue in the eastern part of Russia. The city of Khabarovsk, located near the Chinese border, remains the center of this activity. There have been weeks of protests against the arrest of a local political leader from the city. In such a situation, Russia can also crush the opposition on the strength of the army.