For

Marina Dal Poggetto

Economist and Director of Eco Go SA

The greater the degrees of freedom to advance in a stabilization scheme, the greater the policy incentive to continue forcing the short term. This is the maxim that all of us who try to make projections should have burned in order not to make mistakes. Nobody is willing to assume costs in the short term so that the country has benefits in the future.

This is the history of the last 15 years. I have been speaking since 2006 because that is when the economy had already recovered the pre-crisis levels of 2001 and when real wages had also recovered the fall coordinated by the exit from convertibility. Far from trying to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the world in a context where the macroeconomic adjustment was made (we had twin surpluses, the debt had been restructured and the corralito was resolved), and the low inflationary inertia from the start would have allowed us to take advantage of the weak dollar context and strong commodities that characterized the past decade to build a currency, the logic of the next election always prevailed.

Between 2006 and 2011, with the exception of 2009 with the global crisis, the real salary rose every year, electoral and others, and accumulated an increase of almost 40% without a jump in productivity to validate it. What’s more, the shutdown of the economy to offset higher wage and tax costs was cushioned by the dollar and the rates that functioned as anchors with the associated costs to sustain inflation in the twenties with wages rising 30% per year.

The electoral success, also with the exception of an atypical 2009 characterized by the global crisis, was resounding. The “Chinese growth rates” of the economy underpinned by systematically expansionary income, fiscal and monetary policies, characterized the period.

From 2012 to 2015, when the twin surpluses turned into deficits and without access to credit, the stocks were required to sustain the demand for pesos against the monetary financing of the deficit, the dynamics changed. The real salary rose only in electoral / odd years (when the official dollar and the tariffs functioned as a semi-anchor) and fell in non-electoral / even years (when the anchors were loosened). It was wage dynamics that largely explained the reverse side of the zigzag that reflected a stagnant GDP between 2012 and 2017 and an economy that stopped creating private employment.

The change of government in 2015 and the exit from the stocks, did not modify the electoral logic. The uncoordinated attempt to correct the inheritance in 2016 and again the need to win the midterm election, this time so that Kirchnerism does not return, ended up aggravating the imbalances.

The use of debt to finance the fiscal gap and the attempt to aggressively lower inflation while realigning rates and getting out of the stocks simultaneously with the removal of all capital controls, coordinated a violent profit taking when credit cuts and drought combined in 2018. Profit taking that was financed with a loss of BCRA reserves that accumulated in two years almost US $ 70,000 million, including the US $ 44,000 million that the IMF loaned us that was not used to stabilize, but to try to win the election. The electoral strategy in recession with the open capital account became a boomerang that ended up imploding within Macri’s own administration with the result of the PASO.

The other side was the macroeconomic adjustment the hard wayAs a result of the collapse in imports associated with consumption and investment, the external deficit turned into a surplus and fiscal consolidation was carried out, in part, at the cost of a temporary liquefaction of pensions given the jump in inflation and mobility in force since the end of 2017 and in part due to an advance in the collection of withholdings on exports in the face of the expectation that the new government would increase them.

Inflation at fifty-odd for two years in a row (2018 and 2019) urgently required a stabilization plan that would ensure fiscal consolidation at the start of the new government, quickly negotiate the debt within the framework of an agreement with the IMF and advance in a price and wage agreement that would allow nominality to collapse. Was required negotiate parities based on future inflation and not past inflation aiming at only recovering some of the 20 percentage points of purchasing power that they had lost in the last two years.

The stabilization attempt at the start of the Alberto Fernandez government was blown up by the pandemic, the delay in debt negotiation and the zigzag management of politics. Real wages fell 3% again in 2020, although with a huge dispersion between sectors more and less affected by the pandemic. In fact, many unions negotiated temporary payoffs in the middle of the quarantine.

Since 2017, real wages accumulate a 23% drop in real terms, 57% in official dollars and 75% when the gap is considered in dollars. But at the same time, the enormous dispersion of prices throughout 2020 with increases of around 100% in dollarized goods (including final goods and widely used inputs), close to 0% in regulated services, and 20% in controlled goods pushes inflation up. In a context where, in addition, the acceleration in the devaluation of the official dollar, the shot in the exchange rate gap of September / October, and the dynamics of global food demand and its impact on commodity prices itself.

The mandate for wages to beat inflation in the election year starts at a disadvantage against these distortions. At the moment, the 30% number for joint ventures helps to anchor the price dynamics, although all include a review clause at some point in the second half of the year. In the middle, a series of decisions to continue anchoring the lagging prices that are opening up new fronts of conflict on the fly: with telecommunications, prepaid (and the unions that derive contributions), public service rates, the countryside and the food industry. Fronts that for the moment the government has been managing with advances and setbacks so that it does not end up escalating the conflict avoiding a new “125” and maintaining the united government coalition.

The threat of withholdings lasted just a weekend, the same as the prohibition to export corn. Is that with an exchange gap around 70%, current levels of withholdings tend to be confiscatory and raise them a provocation. In addition, the field knows that it can paralyze the commercialization of the harvest and put pressure on the BCRA in a context where intervention in the exchange gap depends directly on the flow of dollars in an economy with almost no Net Reserves (only US $ 2.2 billion). It is a chicken game, where for the moment, the Government presses and loosens.

What the government is looking for is a private scheme that decouple local prices from international ones, like the trust that created the oil companies. The difference is that soybean oil is practically not consumed locally, and the fee collected works as a cross-subsidy. In the case of other food exports, the share of exports in the supply is significantly lower. The agreement to supply popular cuts of meat on demand reaches only 3.4% of supply.

Finally, the brand new announcement this week to stop the devaluation of the official dollar at an average rate of 1.3% (dollar of $ 102.5 in December), less than a third of the rate at which the official dollar and the prices, runs the serious risk of coordinating an acceleration of the exchange rate gap. Above all, if the interest rate is not adjusted upwards and the purchase of MEP dollars or Cash with Settlement is literally financed with guarantees. The sheet is short, and as we said at the beginning, the margin to stabilize is always used to force the short term for the next election, regardless of the government in power. As Pablo Touzon said “today in national politics there are many more power projects than country projects. Or whoever has one does not have the other ”. If this doesn’t change, the only stable thing in Argentina will continue to be the decline.

Look also

