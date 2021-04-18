Specialists from the National Health Service of England have uncovered the dangers of the popular pain reliever – paracetamol. This is reported by Express.

A small overdose of the drug can cause unpleasant side reactions. It is noted that the most common symptoms of an overdose are nausea and vomiting. According to experts, they occur within a few hours after taking a hepatotoxic dose, which, in turn, can provoke liver damage.

Also, overdose can lead to drowsiness, jaundice and pain in the right upper abdomen.

Earlier, doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov spoke about the mortal danger of popular painkillers – non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The specialist called their main disadvantage that such drugs are extremely harmful to the stomach. In addition, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can cause bleeding.