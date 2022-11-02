The danger of seismic events in the Sea of ​​Japan after the launch of North Korean missiles was not recorded

Experts did not record seismic events in the Sea of ​​Japan after North Korean missile launches, a representative of the Vladivostok regional information processing center of the Russian Tsunami Warning Service said. RIA News.

Experts assessed the danger of seismic events after North Korean missile launches. According to them, one of the missiles fired by North Korea fell in international waters 26 kilometers south of the northern boundary line with the DPRK in the Sea of ​​Japan.

“The radiation background is 9-11 microR / h, while the norm is 12-14 microR / h,” the publication indicated.

Earlier, South Korean President Yun Sok Yol ordered to force the DPRK to pay for its provocations.

On the morning of Wednesday, November 2, it became known that the DPRK launched at least ten missiles of various types.