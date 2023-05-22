JAMA Network Open: passive smoking increases the risk of myopia in children

Chinese experts from the University of Hong Kong revealed the danger of passive smoking for children. It turned out that inhaling the products of cigarette combustion increases the risk of visual impairment. Study Findings published in JAMA Network Open magazine.

The authors studied data from more than 12,000 children between the ages of six and eight. They concluded that about 32 percent of children were exposed to tobacco smoke, which led to vision problems. In particular, children were diagnosed with myopia – myopia, due to which the patient sees objects near the patient clearly and well, and far away – blurry.

After adjusting for age, sex, family history, body mass index, and family income, the likelihood of developing the disease was determined. The risk of moderate and high myopia was 1.30 and 2.64 times higher, respectively. Moreover, the younger the child, the stronger the correlation. In addition, every ten cigarettes smoked in the presence of a child per day were associated with the approach of myopia by one month.

