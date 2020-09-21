Agronomist, agricultural specialist Vladimir Vikulov revealed the danger of grapes in an interview with Sputnik radio.

According to him, all table grape varieties contain a large amount of sugar, and mainly in the form of glucose and fructose, which are very quickly absorbed. “You seem to have eaten a branch of grapes, but it can weigh a kilogram, and you get 150 grams of fructose, this is a serious blow to the body,” the expert explained.

In addition, according to Vikulov, the vineyards are regularly treated with various chemicals to protect the plant from pests. In most areas of cultivation, these are preparations of copper, sulfur, fungicides, which inevitably end up on grapes. In this regard, the agronomist recommends rinsing the berries thoroughly.

In October 2019, doctors spoke about the beneficial properties of grapes. They noted that grape seeds contain vitamins A, E and K, as well as natural oils. All these substances contribute to cell strengthening and anti-aging effect. In addition, the berries contain a substance from the group of plant estrogens, resveratol. It lowers blood cholesterol and inflammation in the blood vessels. Also, grapes have a beneficial effect on all organs.