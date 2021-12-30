It is not recommended to fly in an airplane with a runny nose, as this can cause severe headaches and other unpleasant consequences, said otorhinolaryngologist Evgenia Larina, writes “Evening Moscow”.

If the flight cannot be postponed, the doctor advised to start preparing for it with the right choice of seats. “It’s no secret that the best places are closer to the nose. At the beginning of the plane, the pressure on the nasopharynx and eardrums is much less, ”she said, a way to protect herself. Breathing can be relieved by using a vasoconstrictor spray before boarding an aircraft.

The ENT doctor believes that air passengers should give preference to sprays, as they act faster than drops. In choosing a drug, she urged to consult with a specialist.

For easier flight during takeoff, you can suck on hard candy or chew gum. This will help produce saliva, swallowing which, the person will smooth out the unpleasant consequences of the pressure in the ears. In the sky, people with a runny nose need to drink more water in small sips.

Earlier, a flight attendant under the nickname taisacabincrew said that it is dangerous to fly and passengers suffering from a runny nose or otitis media. Eardrums can burst due to pressure changes during takeoff and landing.