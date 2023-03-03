He coffee is a drink popular all over the world and many people start your day with a cup of coffee.

Although there are many benefits associated with the Coffee consumptionthere are also concerns about the effects that coffee can have in the body when taken with empty stomach.

The pros of drinking coffee on an empty stomach

Coffee is a very popular drink due to its stimulating effects. The caffeine it’s a natural stimulant which can improve alertness, mental and physical performance, and concentration.

In addition, coffee also contains antioxidants that can protect the body cells of the damage caused by free radicals.

Additionally, there are studies that suggest that coffee may have health benefits. For example, a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that the people that consumed between 1 and 3 cups of coffee a day they had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Another study published in the journal Nutrients found that coffee may have positive effects on metabolism of glucose and insulin, which could reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The cons of drinking coffee on an empty stomach

However, there are some concerns about the effects of coffee when taken on an empty stomach. First, caffeine can increase acid production in the stomach, which can lead to heartburn or gastroesophageal reflux.

If you already have stomach problems such as ulcers, gastritis or gastroesophageal reflux (GERD), it is better avoid coffee fasting.

Additionally, caffeine can increase levels of cortisol, the stress hormone. If you already have elevated cortisol levels due to chronic stresshe fasting coffee it could make your symptoms worse.

Coffee can have diuretic effect, which means it can increase urine output. If you have dehydration problems, it is important that do not drink coffee on an empty stomach since i could worsen your condition.

heart rhythm disturbance: In addition to the effects already mentioned, drinking coffee on an empty stomach can also affect heart rate, especially in people with pre-existing heart problems.

According to cardiologist Claudio Gil Soares de Araujo, drinking coffee on an empty stomach can cause a release of adrenaline and norepinephrine, hormones that increase heart rate and can cause palpitations.

Also, in people suffering from cardiac arrhythmiascaffeine consumption can trigger or worsen the condition.

Therefore, if you have heart disease, it is advisable to avoid drinking coffee on an empty stomach and, in general, reduce your caffeine intake.

What is the best time to drink coffee?

After learning about the effects that coffee can have on the body when it is consumed on an empty stomachit is important to ask yourself what is the best time to enjoy this drink.

In general, it is recommended drink coffee after breakfast or as part of a meal. In this way, it reduces the risk of side effects like those already mentioned.

In addition, it has been shown that the ideal time to drink coffee is mid-morning or early afternoon, when cortisol levels are lowest. In this way, they make the most of the stimulant effects of caffeinewithout interfering with stress hormone levels.

Thus, coffee is a popular drink around the world and has many health benefits. However, when taken on an empty stomach, it can increase stomach acid production, increase cortisol levels, and have a diuretic effect.

If you do not have Stomach problemsdehydration or high cortisol levels, fasting coffee can be a good option to start the day with energy.

We recommend you read

However, it is important to remember that coffee is not the only way to get energy in the morning and that it is important to vary your diet to get all the nutrients you need for good health.