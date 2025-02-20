Pablo Neustadt is now 74 years old. He has gone through eight column surgeries, so that he has to take several soothing medications daily. But it also has drugs for the heart and diabetes, in addition to stomach protectors. Your situation takes you … to sometimes consult the prospects of medicines, especially when they change some. He always does it by reading the ‘instructions’ that accompany each box. «I check it if I have doubts, because sometimes I worry that a medicine can be incompatible with another one I take. I read it and consult it with my doctor, ”he explains. Like him, there are millions of patients who must consume some type of medication daily. Many of them also read the prospectus carefully to find out possible adverse effects or if there are indications for which they should not take them. However, a directive that prepares Europe endangers the survival of these brochures, which has led professionals and patients to join to reject it.

Pharmacists, doctors, patients and consumer organizations have presented a consensus document against this initiative. “It would put the health of millions of people at risk,” lamented the president of the General Council of Pharmaceutical Colleges, Jesús Aguirre, who emphasized the “great concern” they have for the directive that Europe prepares. There is still no definitive text, he said, but the first draft establishes that, for five years from the approval of the norm, they would live the prospect on paper and in digital version to, after that period, the first disappear. The measure seeks to advance in the digitalization of the system, but also argues environmental criteria.

The paper prospect, professionals and patients coincide, is essential for the “safety” of people who take medications. «What we are looking for is the clinical security of patients. There is a digital divide and undoubtedly we are going to digital transformation, but we also have to give enough time for the most polymedicated ones, who are the elderly, have access to direct information through paper, ”he defended, on his part, Tomás Cobo, president, president of the Collegiate Medical Organization. Therefore, they urge the authorities to maintain that paper prospect as “legal obligation.” “It is a key element for patient safety,” said Aguirre.

The most affected people, professionals said, will be the elderly, but also polymedicated patients, that is, for their diseases they have to take several drugs per day and those who, either due to lack of knowledge or resources, cannot access These technologies.

“It’s a barbarity”

“It’s a barbarity, a danger,” says Pablo Neustadt. In fact, remember how to read the prospect served him precisely to change one of the medications he takes daily, because he saw that, combined with another that he also has indicated, he could lead to his health problems. “It is a very serious issue because contraindications, side effects, interaction with other medications … getting that information is a danger,” this patient rejects.

He does not say so by thinking alone, because he would not mean a problem because he controls the digital world. But all people of their age or older who do not have the same knowledge come to mind. «In my generation there are many people who do not control new technologies. I learned them for my work, I handled well, but every time I see a person of my age I wonder, if you have not learned these things, how will you do when you continually force you to use them for example get an appointment on the doctor or now With this. The paper is very important, ”he says.

In that line, the president of the older and pensioners, José Manuel Freire, who regretted that who will most affect the measure will be the elderly, “who consume more medications and have more digital barriers because of age” .

Consensus measures

Therefore, the consensus document that in addition to the pharmacists support the collegiate medical organization, the organization of consumers and users (OCU), the platform of seniors and pensioners and the patient organization platform, claims the maintenance of that paper prospect As a legal obligation, the promotion of inclusive measures, the promotion of impact studies, the protection of vulnerable groups and the impulse of educational campaigns.

They do not oppose the digital prospect, because they believe that in certain cases it can also have their advantages, as well as to facilitate reading by being able to enlarge the letters. But they believe that the established deadline is “totally insufficient” with the digital divide that exists in Spain and that both versions should be able to live without any problem.

The OCU conducted a survey in 2022 from which it extracted that 78 percent of patients prefer paper drug information. There are 10 percent in addition to ensuring that it is the main information they consult when a doctor prescribes a medicine. But this percentage rises to 88 percent when drug consumption is on its own initiative.