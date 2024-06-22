Governor Gusev: the danger of drone attacks has been declared in the Voronezh region

In the Voronezh region, the danger of an attack from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has been announced. The governor of the Russian region, Alexander Gusev, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

He urged local residents to remain calm. “Air defense forces are ready. Follow further notifications from the regional government or from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations,” Gusev added.

Earlier it was reported that air defense forces destroyed 12 drones over the Bryansk region in an hour.

On June 21, a Ukrainian drone damaged an apartment in a multi-story residential building in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). It is reported that no one was injured as a result of the incident. Amid the increasing attacks, local residents were urged to move away from their windows and seek cover if they spotted drones.