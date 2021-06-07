Consuming large amounts of caffeine increases the risk of glaucoma more than threefold for people with a genetic history of high eye pressure (IOP). The dangers of coffee to eyesight have been discovered by scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center. Briefly about the study, published in the journal Ophthalmology is told in the press release on MedicalXpress.

Experts analyzed the records of more than 120,000 participants collected between 2006 and 2010. The volunteers, who also provided their DNA samples, were between 39 and 73 years old. They completed dietary questionnaires, noting how many caffeinated beverages they drink daily, as well as what caffeinated foods they consumed and in what portions. The researchers considered a family history of glaucoma.

Three years later, the participants had their intraocular pressure measured and their eyes examined. Overall, high caffeine intake was not associated with an increased risk of higher IOP or glaucoma. However, a quarter of the volunteers with the highest genetic predisposition to glaucoma, the love of coffee and caffeinated products was associated with a high risk of developing IOP and glaucoma.

Specifically, consuming more than 480 milligrams of coffee a day (roughly equivalent to four cups of coffee) contributed to an eye pressure of 0.35 millimeters of mercury. With a high genetic risk, consumption of about three cups of coffee a day increased the risk of glaucoma by 3.9 times compared with those who drank little or no caffeine.

In glaucoma, intraocular pressure exceeds normal, resulting in irreversible visual defects, including decreased visual acuity, decreased visual field, and optic nerve atrophy. Treatment can slow the progression of the disease that leads to blindness.