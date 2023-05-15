When we are asked what color we would like to have our eyes, no one is surprised that the answer is blue or green. Having light-colored eyes is one of those aesthetic desires shared by a large part of the population. The vast majority of the time it stays at that, in a longing that does not go beyond a comment between friends. Until now, people who wanted to change the color of their eyes resorted to contact lenses. However, for some time now, influencers who advise undergoing an innovative operation to permanently lighten eye color have multiplied on social networks. The last to do so and publicize it has been Gloria Camila, the daughter of Ortega Cano and the late Rocío Jurado, who has changed her dark eyes for “greenish browns”.

Gloria Camila Ortega after undergoing the operation.







These videos and photographs in which influencers from all over the world with millions of followers show their aesthetic transformation – “it’s amazing”, “I freak out with change”, “there is no filter or anything, very heavy”, can be read on their comments–, has alarmed the Spanish Society of Ophthalmology (SEO) to the point of issuing an official statement to alert about “the risks to vision” posed by this type of operation, so fashionable in recent months. “From dry eye to sensitivity to light, glaucoma, uveitis, loss of vision and even blindness,” warn the specialists.



Eye color change, publicized by the influencer Daniela Requena on her social networks







One of the most widely used techniques at the moment is the so-called annular keratopigmentation, which basically consists of introducing a pigment into the cornea, which is previously pocketed with a femtosecond laser, in order to achieve the desired hue by the patient. This type of intervention is totally “discouraged” at present by the Spanish Society of Ophthalmology, considering that “there is not enough scientific evidence to support the safety and efficacy of this operation” in people with healthy eyes. “I have seen how young patients undergoing this intervention have suffered corneal decompensation caused by the tattoo that have required a corneal transplant,” laments ophthalmologist José Antonio Gegúndez, deputy secretary of the SEO.

“Best contact lenses”



“Keropigmentation is attractive due to its immediacy, but many times the risks and incompatibilities for possible future interventions that require the cornea to be totally transparent, such as cataract or retinal surgery, are not explained. This intervention does not work on the iris, it works on the cornea. That is, the iris does not change color, what is done is put a dye in front of the cornea, which covers the visual field and creates a peripheral vision problem. In addition, this intervention, whose result is not regular or homogeneous (doll eyes), can also generate rejection by introducing a foreign body into the body,” warns Pedro Grimaldos, from the EyeCos clinic in Barcelona and a member of the Professional Association of Ophthalmologists. of Spain (APOE).

THE DATA Between 70 and 79% of the world population have brown eyes, between 8 and 10% have blue eyes and 2% have green eyes.

In the case of laser ring keropigmentation, the most popular right now among influencers, “its use is only accepted to improve the aesthetic appearance of patients with pathological eyes (scars, opacities…)”, says Dr. Gonzalo Muñoz of the Baviera Clinic.

But this is not the only surgical technique that is used to change the color of the eyes. There are two others: with colored implants and laser depigmentation of the iris. «The first consists of the placement of silicone cosmetic implants of different colors that are inserted over the iris to permanently change the color of the eyes. Research has shown that it is a surgery with a high risk of complications, which can also seriously damage vision,” warns Dr. Muñoz. In fact, the Argentine model Nadinne Bruna lost her vision after undergoing this technique in a clinic in Bogotá to make her eyes gray. «Today I have chronic and irreversible damage. I have already undergone eight surgeries and I am undergoing rehabilitation in a clinic for the blind, where I go three times a week to be taught to live this new life,” he recounted on his social media.



Argentine model Nadinne Bruna has lost much of her vision.







Laser depigmentation of the iris is the third technique used in some countries to lighten the eyes, “and it is just as inadvisable as the previous one due to the complications it entails,” insist the ophthalmologists, who recommend “the use of colored contact lenses if what we want is to wear a look of another color for a special day ».