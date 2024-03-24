Governor of the Kursk region Starovoit warned about the danger of a UAV attack

Governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit warned of the danger of attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the region. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Starovoit said that air defense systems are ready to repel an attack.

Earlier it was reported that a UAV attack danger mode was introduced in the Voronezh region. The governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, noted that the air defense system in the region is at the ready.

On March 16, it was reported that a shell from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit a house in the Kursk region, which started a fire. The governor of the region, Roman Starovoit, promised to provide assistance from the authorities in restoring the building.