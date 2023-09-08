Meteorologist Shuvalov: Typhoon “Yuanyang” does not pose a danger to Russia

Typhoon Yuanyang raging in Japan does not pose a threat to the Russian regions. The danger of a natural disaster for the country was assessed by the head of the prognostic center “Meteo” Alexander Shuvalov, reports “News”.

According to the expert, the typhoon threatens only the east coast of the Japanese Islands. According to various estimates, from 100 to 200 millimeters of precipitation can fall in this area. Shuvalov noted that such a number is “very significant.”

At the same time, even if the “Yuanyang” moves forward, serious consequences should not be expected. “There is a small chance that the typhoon will touch the extreme south of the Kuril ridge, but there will be no such intense precipitation there,” the meteorologist explained.

In August, it became known that due to the strong tropical typhoon “Hanun” in Japan, about 200,000 households were left without electricity. In addition, at least 25 people were injured due to the elements. The wind speed reached 15 kilometers per hour, due to bad weather, several cars and trees turned upside down.