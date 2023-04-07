The official spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, Heba Adnan, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) on the occasion of the International Day for Mine Awareness that mine clearance requires enormous resources.
Loss of military maps
- The Iraqi military and strategic expert, Alaa Al-Nashua, enumerated in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” the risk factors posed by mines in Iraq in a number of points:
- The mine-contaminated areas represent a major threat to community security in particular and national security in general, as these mines represent unexploded bombs that could detonate at any moment.
- The mines are hidden and cannot be known because of the fraud and concealment for which the objectives of managing the defensive and offensive battle together in the face of the enemy were set.
- Most of these weapons and equipment are remnants of the Iran-Iraq war, which are widely spread along the eastern and northeastern borders, and some of the southeastern borders of Iraq.
- These borders, which are geographically long and unknown, because all the military maps that represent the key to finding them have been lost, especially after the occupation of Iraq in 2003, and here they represent the great disaster facing Iraq.
- The issue of searching for these mines represents a major obstacle for the specialized agencies to search for these mines, as there are no advanced techniques and devices in Iraq today for the Military Engineering Corps to detect them.
- Many of these mines, and due to the environmental factors they were exposed to, most of these mines were buried in the soil, and all their features disappeared on the other hand.
Great risk
- The mines themselves are a double-edged sword, and it cannot be dealt with according to the methodology of the old remedies. Rather, there must necessarily be the assistance of countries that have expertise in this field.
- Today, these mines have become a major obstacle in securing the movement and movement of people and equipment, and many problems have occurred that claimed the lives of many citizens, especially in Iraqi Kurdistan, after these mines exploded.
- Antipersonnel mines are one of the most dangerous types of mines because they are very sensitive and cannot be detected at the present time because the factors for their disappearance have recently increased due to erosion factors and they have become deserted areas.
- Most of these mines are of the “jumping falmara” types, and this is the most dangerous type, in addition to Italian-made VS mines, and these mines are against people.
- As for mines against equipment, most of them are Russian, and their danger may be less than what we mentioned, as these require large weights so that they can operate their explosive circuit.
most polluted provinces
The official spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, Heba Adnan, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) on the occasion of the International Day for Mine Awareness:
- Basra Governorate is one of the most polluted cities in the world with unexploded ordnance.
- The contamination rate is 1,200 square kilometers and includes landmines, cluster munitions and other remnants of war. Most of the known minefields date back to the 1980-1988 war with Iran.
- The provinces that witnessed the recent conflicts, which ended in 2017, are among the areas contaminated with weapons and war remnants, for example the old city in Mosul, Salah al-Din and Kirkuk.
- Previously, about 6,000 square kilometers of land were estimated to have been covered by war remnants, while more than 50 percent had been cleared.
- Addressing the problem of weapon contamination in Iraq requires massive resources and a concerted effort to gather information on contamination and the effects of explosive weapons, to promote mine clearance and to raise awareness of the risks, in addition to providing assistance to victims.
#danger #lurking #Iraq. #loss #military #maps #lack #resources #hindered #clearance
Leave a Reply