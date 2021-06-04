Jainer Pinedo, ‘The Dancing Engineer’ from TikTok, starred in a campaign exhorting the population to fulfill their civic work and cast their vote in the second round of elections to be held on Sunday, June 6.

“You already know, ñañitos, this Sunday, June 6, that no one stays at home,” advises the viral character, in a video broadcast on the personal Facebook and YouTube accounts of the mayor of Magdalena del Mar, Charlemagne Chacon, who also participates in the video.

“If we want to continue celebrating and dancing, first we must fulfill our democratic and patriotic duties, all of us participating for the destiny of our country,” says the mayor.

The initiative seeks to avoid what happened during the first electoral round on April 11. On that day, the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) registered that 27.15% of the citizens did not turn out to vote.

Dancing engineer asks to respect social distancing

On the other hand, the tiktoker also made a demarcation with the famous ‘privaditos’ made by the Explosión de Iquitos group, a group that helped him gain fame on social networks with his song “I don’t know.”

“We are on a health alert in the country and it is not possible that they are becoming ‘private’ and not complying with biosafety regulations. I always marked my distance ”, declared Jainer Pinero, ‘The Dancing Engineer’ in an interview with El Popular.

