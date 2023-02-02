Home page World

“Dances With Wolves” star is said to have five “wives” and leads a cult: Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

LAS VEGAS – For more than two decades, Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse is said to have raped indigenous girls – the ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday, the US news agency AP reports.

how AP reports, Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse is accused of starting a cult and raping at least six girls. He was arrested in his house near Las Vegas, which he is said to have lived with five wives.

Nathan Chasing Horse starred in Dances With Wolves

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, also known as Nathan Chasing Horse for short, is best known for his role as “Smiles a Lot” in the Kevin Costner film Dances With Wolves. In it, Chasing Horse played a young Sioux. He is now accused of founding a cult-like sect called “The Circle”. His followers believed that Chasing Horse could communicate with higher powers.

According to information from AP, the film role could be related to the sect: As AP writes, Chasing Horse became known through his film role. He is said to have posed as a medicine man for indigenous people and used this as an excuse to establish contact with young women. Families are said to have entrusted their daughters to him.

The star of “Dances With Wolves”: arrest successful after months of investigation

In October 2022, the US police are said to have received a tip – and then initiated investigations. The arrest of the “Dances With Wolves” star is also attributed to a new investigative offensive that is primarily concerned with violence against indigenous girls and women and wants to take action against it. In South Dakota in particular, there are more investigations into murder and human trafficking against Native Americans.

Born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, Chasing Horse was reportedly disfellowshipped from a reservation in Montana in 2015 amid allegations of human trafficking. He is specifically accused of sexual assault against minors, recording of sexual acts on minors by people who pay him, sexual abuse of children and human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation.