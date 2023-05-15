The dancer Maria Miceli dies at the age of 35: she had worked at “Camera Café”

Maria Miceli, dancer, choreographer and artistic director, who had worked in theater and television, died at the age of 35.

The dancer passed away on Thursday 11 May after a long illness. Passionate about Middle Eastern culture, the dancer was born in Milan but she had lived in Brescia for some time.

On TV she had taken part as an actress in the sitcom Cafe room and to the transmission The usual unknown. She also had been the protagonist of the video clip of the song Great love of Il Volo.

His latest post on social media dates back to April 30 last year. “Love is the bridge between you and everything” wrote the dancer using a line from a poem by Jalal ad-din Rumi, known simply as Rumi, one of the great Persian mystic poets . A post that sounds like a farewell message today.

Maria Miceli leaves behind her mother Annarita and father Raffaele, as well as her brothers Andualem, Selam, Maddalena, Alelign and Teresa.

“A person is leaving who only by living on this Earth instilled hope in the Beauty and Kindness that are so infinitely rare…. Keep dancing, dear friend ”is one of the many messages of condolence that can be read on her social profiles.