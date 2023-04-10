After being hospitalized since April 3, the dancer Joaquín Cortés (Córdoba, 54 years old) received a medical discharge this afternoon from the La Princesa hospital in Madrid, after he went to the emergency health center a week ago after fainting and pass out playing with your children. The choreographer, who was immersed in the tour of his show Essence, has posed smiling to the media gathered at the doors of the aforementioned clinic. She left the hospital with her uncle Cristóbal and her partner Mónica around half past four this Monday. “It has been something unexpected, something surreal, I thought I had the flu and I almost died. I arrived at the emergency room with very little oxygen saturation in my blood, I was tired, ”she explained.

Despite everything, Cortés has been optimistic. “It has been very serious, a tremendous scare, but there is no harm that does not come for good, they have done a complete MOT on me and the doctors have told me that I have a biological age of 20 years”, he commented to the media. “The doctors have told me that I am a physical marvel”, added the choreographer, who also wanted to say a few words of thanks to all the hospital staff for their work and the treatment they have received. “We have wonderful public health, many countries envy us.” “I have not been discharged definitively, I still have tests, the doctors are finding out what I have,” added the dancer.

For the moment, the artist has been diagnosed with severe pneumonia, but he is still awaiting the results of those other cardiological and neurological medical tests that have been carried out during his admission, according to what he himself reported a few hours before his medical discharge in their social networks. “Still no clear diagnosis apart from severe pneumonia. But not caused by any virus at all as you comment here, but by a bacterium. I still have endless tests and the ones I have left… Apart from sinusitis and the odd thing related to the lungs… but thank God everything is fine”, wrote the dancer and choreographer at dawn on Monday, April 10 on his official Instagram account to his 151,000 followers. “We still don’t know anything about the syncopes. The important thing is that I’m going to leave here as good as new. Thank God nothing that prevents me from continuing with my profession as I came to think at some point. Rather the other way around. Dance is what has saved me. And everything she has done with my body”, added the artist in the same publication.

Joaquin Cortes He has wanted to use the same publication in which he announced his hospital admission to update information on his state of health, in addition to thanking the public for the messages and expressions of affection and announcing that he will resume his show as soon as possible. “I’m still pretty tired. It’s hard for me to write, but I’ll be back very, very strong so you know!! Thanks again for that energy and that strength that you have sent me from every corner of the world. I owe you a good tour as soon as I recover !!!”, he wrote.

The dancer recognized days after his admission that he had been feeling for some time that something was not going well in his body. “Weeks ago I started to be quite sick, I had a chest cough, tiredness, headache… Even so, I was rehearsing without a break for weeks… and I was able to dance in Madrid at the Teatro Real [el 14 de marzo] and in Barcelona at the Liceu [el 26 de marzo]”, Cortés explained in a statement published on April 2. The final scare for the artist would come when he was playing with his two children, Romeo, three years old, and Andrea, two. “I just blacked out. I arrived at the emergency room with very low blood oxygen saturation. Since then they have been doing cardiology, neurology and pneumology tests on me. I’m on antibiotics and oxygen.”

Calmly, but without pause, Cortés will resume activity. “I can’t do the beast, I have to be quiet for a couple of weeks to recover my lungs 100%,” he said at the doors of the hospital. In the middle of July he starts a world tour in New York. “I take it with a sense of humor, I could be dead, I have been born again”, the artist has confessed, who wants to resume his activity to get on stage with his show Essence.