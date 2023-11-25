In ‘There is room at the bottom’, joel and ‘Paty’ They began to calculate the costs necessary to carry out their wedding and discovered the need to cut expenses, such as dispensing with an entertainer and the main photographer. The couple, although happy, expressed concern about the high amount of money they would have to spend and opted to plan a fundraising event with dancing and food sales to finance the event.

The soon-to-be spouses determined that the ideal place to hold their wedding was the neighborhood where the food delivery girl resides, since in The New Hills They couldn’t get support. Furthermore, she had to contact the leader of the Group 7 to apologize for leaving the orchestra and thus get them to perform for free at his fundraising event. Once everything was prepared, they both began to distribute the flyers and visited the Gonzálezes to sell them some tickets for the pollada.

Joel and ‘Paty’ organize a deep fuck for their ‘matri’ in ‘AFHS’

Los Gonzales in shock after the price of the dick in ‘AFHS’

In addition, they left everyone amazed by revealing that the cost of each ticket for the polloda was 25 soles. Although the Gonzalezes They showed doubts at first, joel He explained to them that it would include a generous portion of meat with boiled potatoes, salad and a good amount of chili. To finish convincing them, Patty announced the participation of Group 7 in the event. “We will also have a powerful stereo sound system and a bar stocked with a selection of delicious cold beer,” they added, before handing out the invitation cards.

