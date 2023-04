The dance of a public utility worker on one of the Moscow streets was caught on video. Video published in Telegram-channel “What is there in Moscow?”, amused the Russians.

“Well done! Then they will change”, “When the soul wants to sing and play, but that’s not all”, “They also have spring, warmth, mood”, “Well, at least they don’t stick to passers-by”, “It’s cool to play on a shovel,” users commented .