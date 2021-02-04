Movie theaters continue to survive in these troubled times by releasing, above all, alternative or independent cinema. The majors have left the multiplexes in the lurch and some franchises have had to temporarily lower the blind. The result is an atypical billboard that relies on a type of cinema that attracts, above all, an elderly audience that prefers to stay at home, tormented by the alarmism of the news about the pandemic. The population at risk is the potential audience for proposals such as ‘The dance of the gazelle’, that visits the conventional exhibition circuit almost three years late. The protagonists are older people who find an incentive in their lives by signing up for a tropical dance contest. Perhaps the great event is your last chance to experience the feeling of triumph, but the learning goes much further.

‘El baile de la gacela’ comes from Costa Rica, also with Mexican capital, betting on comedy and drama with an eloquent sensitivity and a dedicated cast. Directs and co-writes the debutant Ivan Porras, with the participation in the artistic cast of Alvaro Marenco (‘Violeta al fin’), Maria Jose Callejas (‘Red Princesses’), Mariano gonzalez (‘The balloons’), Vicky montero (‘Two Fridas’), Patrick sands (‘Days of light’) and Marco Antonio Calvo Coronado. The film is aimed at that stream of films that claim the right to continue to enjoy retirees, a tainted age group in a society that highly praises youth for consumer purposes. Awarded at the 2018 Montreal Film Festival as best first film, it focuses on the affective relationships between the main characters, performed with courage and sympathy. Eugenio is a frustrated former soccer player. At 72 he never won a tournament. Joining an adult dance contest is your last chance to feel the honeys of success. By losing his partner, he is forced to change the chip and face his fears and prejudices. Boleros, chachachá, cumbias and merengues are present in a salsa film, with choreographies by Liliana Valle and the participation of the Merecumbé Dance Company. Camilo Froideval’s soundtrack is enlivened by the Goliat Orchestra. Guaranteed party.