Mexico. – The movie of “The dance of 41” Directed by David Pablos, it caused a strong controversy during its premiere in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic reached our homes, even so, that was not an impediment for the story of Ignacio de la Torre y Mier to be found in Mexican theaters. son-in-law of President Porfirio Díazwho caused a strong dispute when he was discovered at parties having relationships with men.

In this film, “El baile de los 41” starring actor Alfonso Herrera as (Ignacio de la Torre Mier) tells the story of the other side of the coin of the Porfiriato regime, when Porfirio Díaz’s eldest daughter, Amanda Díaz married a deputy to the Congress of the Union of Mexico, however, he maintained a secret homosexual life with Evaristo Rivas.

Amanda Díaz, who was played by the actress Mabel Cadena, struggled to have a happy married life. Previously, her stability changed when she found out that her husband Ignacio de la Torre was a homosexualwho along with other “gentlemen of high society” had meetings where they did all kinds of debauchery with others who were called, “The dance of the 41” in 1901.

The name of “The dance of 41” arose as a representation of the men of the elite of Mexico where they went one night, November 12, to a memorial dance in Mexico City where some of the hosts such as Ignacio de la Torre and Antonio Adallid godson of the emperors Maximilian and Carlota, they were dressed as women with dresses, makeup and necklaces.

However, their happiness and freedom would be overshadowed when a strong surprise would lie in wait for them, since “The dance of the 41 fagots” as they are called there, it was unmasked by General Porfirio Diaz and after that moment tragedies occur for the men who “disgraced” the mandate of the Porfiriato.

Alfonso Herrera won many awards from film critics in which he was awarded “Best Actor” by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Ariel Awards. Currently the political drama film is available on the world’s largest streaming platform, Netflixwhich since its premiere became a success among the Mexican audience.

During the duration of the film “El baile de los 41” the fact that originated the name is also recounted, since there were really 42 with the son-in-law of Porfirio Diaz, but upon being discovered by the President, he decides to cover it up so as not to cause a political scandal in which his image would be tarnished.