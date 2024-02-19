The wait is over for cumbia music and film fans. 'The Dance of Los Mirlos', the documentary that tells the story of the legendary Amazonian cumbia group Los Mirlos, already has a release date. This work, which has already captured attention at various international festivals, promises to be a milestone in the history of the musical and cinematographic genre in the country.

After its acclaimed tour through world-renowned festivals, such as Mar del Plata and Viña del Mar, in addition to receiving ovations at specialized events in Latin America, such as the Vancouver Latin American Film Festival and the In-Edit of Barcelona, ​​the national production is ready for release in national cinemas. Expectation is growing around this documentary that offers a deep dive into the history and cultural impact of Los Mirlos, a band that became synonymous with Amazonian cumbia.

Trailer for 'The Dance of Los Mirlos'

When is the release date of the documentary 'La Danza de Los Mirlos'?

The moment long awaited by fans of cumbia and Peruvian documentary cinema has been set: On February 29th there will be the premiere of 'La Danza de Los Mirlos' in movie theaters nationwide. This date is presented as a unique opportunity to explore the richness of Peruvian music and its resonance in the international arena through the big screen.

What will the documentary about 'The Dance of Los Mirlos' be about?

'The Dance of Los Mirlos' is presented as Álvaro Luque's debut in the world of documentary feature film. The film immerses the viewer in the heart of Moyobamba, the vibrant capital of the San Martín region, to tell the fascinating story of Los Mirlos. From its humble beginnings to reaching stardom, the documentary details the evolution of the band and its fundamental role in the dissemination of Amazonian cumbia, a rhythm that has transcended borders and generations.

Los Mirlos already have been founded for more than 50 years. Photo: Instagram/Los Mirlos

What elements will we find in the documentary about Los Mirlos?

'The Dance of Los Mirlos' promises to be a retrospective journey that spans decades of musical history. Through rich archival material, interviews with key figures and an immersive narrative, the documentary traces the trajectory of Los Mirlos from their first performances to their consolidation as icons of Amazonian cumbia.

This musical journey not only celebrates the career of an iconic band, but also highlights their contribution to Latin American cultural heritage and offers viewers an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Who is the director of the documentary 'The Dance of Los Mirlos'?

Álvaro Luque, a Peruvian filmmaker trained at the Universidad del Cine Foundation in Argentina, takes on the direction of this emotional documentary. With a unique vision, Luque manages to capture the essence and spirit of Los Mirlos by offering an intimate portrait of their musical journey. Accompanied by a top-notch production team and scriptwriters, the director delves into the band's history and provides a unique perspective on their cultural and musical influence.