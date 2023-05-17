The footage shows the pensioner in a cowboy hat moving energetically in the dance along with his partner. An elderly man and woman are spinning and performing dance elements under the surprised looks of passers-by. “Here are the good fellows!” — surprised the author of the video. According to the source, the video was filmed on Nikolskaya Street.

The video with the couple scored hundreds of positive reactions from netizens. Basically, followers left likes, lights and emoticons in love under the post.

Earlier, the Russians were amused by the dance of the capital’s public utility caught on video. The footage shows how one of the workers dances with a shovel in his hands during the improvement of the street.