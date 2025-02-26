The Dana’s summary shows that most of the deaths happened before the alert: “They had to have warned”

The Dana judge has been making a statement to the relatives of the victims of the Dana catastrophic on October 29. These are stories of the terrible facts consisting of the summary investigating the head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Catarroja, to which Eldiario.es has had access. The magistrate considers that the mass alert to the mobiles sent by the Valencian Generalitat was “late” and with a “wrong” message (she did not ask that the population take refuge in height) and highlights that many of the victims, of advanced age, died in homes located in low floors. This is what dozens of relatives of fatalities of the ravine have declared, whose identity this newspaper omits. A woman from Sedaví who lost her sister said: “Everything happened before the alert alarm arrived, nobody knew anything.” The witness also stressed that “they had to have warned that people climb up.” His sister’s body remained three days inside his home, until the body was lifted.

The ES-Alert protocol assigns the Government of Mazón its “immediate shipping” to mobiles if it urges “to protect” the population

The wife of another deceased of Benetússer, father of two children who went down to get her vehicle out of the garage, also declared that “when the mobile warning alarm arrived, her husband was gone.” The man managed to get his vehicle out of the garage, but the force of the water dragged him and put him in another parking lot from where “the neighbors heard him yell at help for 40 minutes.”

Many of the relatives related to the instructor judge the last moments with life of their loved ones of advanced age, killed in the low floors where they resided according to the lack of notices of the Generalitat Valenciana. A neighbor of Catarroja reported to the judge that his mother, who lived on a ground floor of the town, warned him before the alert to the mobiles that began to enter water. When they tried to get to the woman’s house, it was already impossible to access despite the repeated attempts: “The cars made a barrier and the declarant could not happen.”

On the last call, the mother said: “I’m going to die drowned.” When, at dawn, he managed to access the house, only “there was water and mud.” The next day, a neighbor told him that the mother, who used a walker, “just said, help, relief, to drown.” The neighbors “could not go down” to the dazzled with bars in which the woman was trapped: “they heard her scream and ask for help.”

Another witness reported to the Civil Guard the death of his mother, 91 and resident in Catarroja. The old woman remained in her home (a ground floor) with her caregiver when the water began to enter after the overflow of the Poyo ravine. Minutes later, the caregiver called the daughter “to ask for help.” “He said shouting that her mother had drowned and that she was also going to drown if she did not get safe,” says the statement before the magistrate.

From 05.00 in the morning of Wednesday, October 30, the witness was able to access the Nonagenaria house, accompanied by her husband, “and there they saw that her mother had died drowned and tried to help” the caregiver, who remained refugee On the terrace. On October 31, the Forensic team proceeded to lift the body of the deceased and its transfer to the Institute of Legal Medicine of València.

A man of Chinese nationality, a resident in Massanassa, told the judge that around 19.45 on October 29, even though it was not raining in the town, water began to enter the store that ran with her mother. A van was embedded at the entrance of the establishment and managed to go to the hood. Mother and son stayed on the roof of the van seized a metal grid of the store. “But the water came more strongly and the van moved and left, staying hooked with the hands of the grid, but their mother endured a couple of seconds at most,” he said.

The woman did not know how to swim and when she let go of the grid, the son managed to grab her from the armpits to try to reach a nearby bar with a window. However, when you arrived at the bar window and caught some sheets that a neighbor had launched, the same van went to them. “He only saw his mother’s hand out of the water,” says his statement before the judge. The neighbor of the first floor that launched the sheet “came to save seven people.”

Another man, also of Chinese nationality and resident in Benetússer, said his daughter’s death. The family ran a bar in the town; At 20.00 the water was already at the height of the hip and, half an hour later, “by the neck.” While her daughter tried to save himself with a ladder with the help of the neighbors, she fell into the water. The man threw himself to try to take her out, but “he stayed in a car cap that there was and the deceased went another place.” Two days later, his daughter’s body was located one kilometer, near the mn4 shopping center.

The witness said that “the alert came to the mobile when the water was already in the bar two and a half meters.”

The flood was “prior to the alert”

Others affected by the flood told the judge the problems to communicate with 112. A man resident in Alfafar said he rescued two old . He also rescued two neighbors who resisted the ravine of the ravine seized a fence and a man under a balcony. Then he saved, with a rope, three young people who were under his building.

When they ran out of light, the alert came to the mobile. “About 20.30 they called 112, but they were not attended to,” says the witness’s statement, which also assured that “no one came in five days,” no firefighters, no police or ambulances.

Another witness, a native of Catarroja and whose parent died on October 29, said that his father went down to the street and “no longer returned.” The woman stressed that she saw a “wave” that “in a matter of minutes” came “to cover the trees.” The flood was “prior to the alert,” he riveted before the instructor.

Given the dramatic situation, he called his mother, that “very nervous” told him that there was a gas leak because a car “was stamped” against the pipe. The last time the woman saw her husband “the water came to her waist.” The woman said she called 112 and the Civil Guard, but “nobody took the phone. The witness sought “desperately” to her father, whose body was located by volunteers 10 days later in an albal field.

A notice “manifestly late and erroneous”

The judge investigates homicides and “reckless” injuries, committed within the framework of a “negligent action”, as he reiterated in several cars.

The judge believes that the mass alert message to mobiles on the day of the Dana was “wrong in its content”



Although the message of the ES-alert-“manifestly late and erroneous”-it was “limited to urging displacements,” according to the magistrate, “constitutes a common link in the deaths, the total and absolute ignorance of the Risk situation, which led the victims, many of them of the third age, to remain in low floors, go down to the garages, simply remain in the streets [o] circulate with their vehicles. ”